Mick Cronin's family grateful for support of GAA community

Karen Cronin has paid tribute to the depth and range of support given to her husband Mick as his recovery from life-changing injuries continues.

In November, the Kiskeam native, a construction foreman, was involved in a work accident which left him with permanent loss of movement from the shoulders down.

In recent weeks, Mick’s recovery has led to his transfer to the National Rehabilitation Centre in Dún Laoghaire, where he will step up his recovery work to return home to Wilton at some time over the summer months.

Mick Cronin.

Over the past two months, a number of successful events have taken place as the GAA family, local, national and international, continues to drive the fundraising efforts for Mick. This is something for which Karen and Mick’s children, Ailbhe and Seán, are exceedingly grateful.

“The spread and volume of the genuine support that we have received from GAA people is something we will never forget,” Karen says.

“From the first moment we needed them in November, they’ve been there, supporting these events, the family and being so central to lifting Mick and driving him on in his recovery.

“Mick is showing great resolve and motivation to work hard, and when the time is right, he is determined to thank all of those who have stood with us.”

The Mick Cronin Fund was kick-started by the #matchesformick event over St Patrick’s Weekend, as Bishopstown – a club of which Mick has been a member for 13 years – hosted a festival of Gaelic games, across all codes and age-grades, supported by 15 Cork GAA clubs over two days. Organised by Mick’s clubmen and friends, Pat and Brian Cuthbert and Alan O’Sullivan, club members of all clubs, girls and boys, men and women, played 26 football, hurling and camogie matches at the Ballinaspig Lawn venue.

The Bishopstown and Kiskeam senior football teams after their game in the #matchesformick fundraiser.

Recent events have had the GAA fingerprints evident, too – the Mick Cronin Tractor Run, organised by his brothers Donal and Conor, saw Kiskeam and Kanturk GAA involvement in an event that saw the participation of 400 vehicles. The Mick Cronin Golf Classic in Kanturk Gold Club saw the involvement of over 50 teams, organised by Jimmy Murphy, Seán Mac Donnacha and former Duhallow senior hurling goalkeeper Vince Angland. In addition, a great friend of Mick’s, Ray O’Mahony of St Finbarr’s, completed a 40-kilometre ‘Miles for Mick’ visit to all of the clubs in the Seandún region. At the same time, the Great Limerick Run saw the participation of Seán Carroll and James Herlihy of John Paul Construction and friends in their Run for Mick.

Sports personalities from far and wide have given messages of support. These have included the county senior football, hurling and camogie panels, with Darragh Fitzgibbon’s jersey from last year’s All-Ireland final signed and presented to Mick. Others to get in touch have included Ronan O’Gara, Caoimhín Kelleher, Dr Con Murphy. Jonathan Sexton, Paul McGrath, Robbie Fowler, John Aldridge, Jason McAteer, James McClean, Gavin Bazunu, Ronnie Whelan, Jean Kleyn, Andrew Conway and Tommy Bowe.

Photos from last week's tractor run in aid of Mick Cronin, starting out in his native Kiskeam. Picture: Neil Michael.

The support and power of the GAA family have even been felt in Chicago, where Mick spent time working during the mid-1990s while also serving as treasurer of Cú Chulainn’s Hurling Club. Under the guidance of Mick’s friends, Tralee native Con O’Connor and former Cú Chulainn’s Chairman and Galway man Gerry Neilan, an online raffle will go live from the beginning of June.

The top prize is a holiday to the Windy City, complete with return flights, five nights in a city hotel, $1,000 spending money, with two tickets to a sporting event. It will go live from June 1 to the final draw, streamed online from Bishopstown GAA Club on September 3.