Kilshannig capture Feile Football U15 Division Two title win impressive win over Donoughmore

A hugely impressive Kilshannig outfit were in splendid form in the Féile na nGael Division 2 U15 football final in Blarney on Monday evening.

They followed up on their defeat of Cobh in the semi-final with a top-drawer display against a gallant Donoughmore.

They were full of running and had no shortage of talent.

Dylan O’Connell was the star of the show, the hat-trick hero proved unstoppable in the opening half, his three goals arrived in the first 10 minutes.

To be fair, he had plenty of support all around him, including Ryan Crowley, Jonathan O’Callaghan, Colin Ruby and Jack Kavanagh. In fact, they were strong in all sectors. Ruby supplied their fourth goal, which enabled them lead 4-4 to 1-3 after an action-packed first half.

Kilshannig celebrating their victory over Donoughmore in the Féile na nGael Division 2 football final at Blarney.

Donoughmore showed much promise in their penultimate round victory over Kinsale, however the loss of Scott Barrett to a shoulder injury didn’t help their cause. They battled gamely all through and had many standout players too, in particular Daniel Holland who contributed all of their first-half tally.

Kilshannig introduced two substitutes at the break, and just to prove how strong their panel is, both players got on the scoresheet - Dylan O’Shea slotted home his side’s fifth goal a couple of minutes from time while Keegan O’Sullivan also raised a white flag.

Donoughmore were unlucky not to grab a goal themselves, they had worked tirelessly to get the ball into a good position only to be denied by a fantastic double-save from goalkeeper Denjoe O’Riordan and Darragh Kenny.

Another effort narrowly flashed across the goal and wide.

However, and to their immense credit, they never gave up. They showed tremendous heart with Paddy Murphy’s point keeping the scoreboard ticking over whilst Liam O’Sullivan broke through for Donoughmore’s second goal late in the contest.

But the day belonged to Kilshannig. Praise must also go to their mentors Dylan O’Callaghan, Bryan Sheehan, Turlough Kenny and John Quinn and their victorious captain Ryan Crowley.

Scorers for Kilshannig: D O’Connell (3-3, 0-1 free), C Ruby (1-1, 0-1 free), D O’Shea (1-0), A O’Brien and K O’Sullivan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Donoughmore: D Holland (1-3, 0-2 frees), L O’Sullivan (1-0), P Murphy (0-1).

KILSHANNIG: D O’Riordan; D Lehane, L Savage, J O’Leary; D Kenny, J Kavanagh, L Sheehan; D Moloney, J O’Callaghan; A O’Brien, R Crowley, M O’Riordan; J Quinn, C Ruby, D O’Connell.

Subs: D Harrington for D Lehane, K O’Sullivan for A O’Brien, D O’Shea for J O’Leary, D Cogan for J Quinn.

DONOUGHMORE: D Honohan; B O’Connor, D Walsh, J Murphy; D Golden, DJ Foley, C Lawton; B Bell, C O’Brien; J McCarthy, D Holland, L O’Sullivan; C O’Connell, P Murphy, L Honohan.

Subs: E Murphy for C O’Connell, C Reardon for C O’Brien.

Referee: James Regan (Lough Rovers).