Hurling double for Coláiste Choilm against Mitchelstown CBS

Coláiste Choilm, Ballincollig 3-17 Mitchelstown CBS 1-13

A SECOND Cork Colleges Hurling title in two weeks for Coláiste Choilm, adding the U16 B cup to the senior crown after an excellent display against a dogged Mitchelstown.

The Ballincollig school had been the form team in the competition and led by Niall Buckley and Eoin Dwyer up front, hard-working midfielders Johnny Galvin and Ronan O’Keeffe, and all-action wing-back Darragh Clifford, they lived up to their favourites tag at Watergrasshill. Goalkeeper Donnacha Murphy made some smart saves, particularly in the first half against the wind, while Daniel Dineen, David O’Leary and Seán Linehan grew into the game and Ben O’Connell fired the opening goal.

Coláiste Choilm forward Eoin Dwyer fires a point against Mitchelstown CBS in the Cork Colleges U16 B final at Watergrasshill.

Mitchelstown, who were also beaten by Coláiste Choilm in the Senior B decider, had a number of standout performers too. Midfielder Diarmuid O’Brien was a lethal free-taker but also a ball of energy from play, with wing-forwards Cian Ryan and Cian English, and defenders Josh Kearney and Cathal Walsh heavily involved as well.

Coláiste Choilm started like a train. O’Connell goaled with a stinging ground pull, Dwyer (2) and Galvin split the posts and Buckley raised a second green flag with a belter of a shot, followed by a fine point.

Jack Murray was drifting from centre-forward and hoovering up possession, assisting in 1-3 of the tally that had the Muskerry side 2-3 to 0-2 to the good, despite hurling into the teeth of a strong wind.

Mitchelstown refused to yield, selectors Willie Duggan and Jason Walsh making some clever adjustments to mark the Coláiste danger-men and get a grip on breaks. Full-forward Conor Walsh grabbed a vital goal and O’Brien was metronomic from placed balls.

Coming up to half-time to was 2-5 to 1-7, Linehan’s point in between a flurry of O’Brien scores while Murphy had denied Mitchelstown two goals. The switch of Dwyer to wing-forward had a major impact before the break as he grabbed two aerial possessions that led to fouls on George Howard and O’Connell and opened a three-point gap.

Coláiste Choilm captain Johnny Galvin races to the sliotar against Mitchelstown CBS in the Cork Colleges U16 B final at Watergrasshill.

With the breeze behind them, David Bowen and John Dwyer’s charges went direct in the second half. Darragh Clifford nailed a soaring point on a puck-out, while Eoin Dwyer and Niall Buckley posed problems inside throughout. Diarmuid O’Brien lanced over a neat point from play before Dwyer gave Coláiste Choilm a substantial lead with a rasping goal, 3-12 to 1-9.

A great team move saw Dwyer rifle a blockbuster shot off the crossbar, with Óisín Power landing a score at the other end for Mitchelstown. Buckley clipped over another two points from play while subs Tadhg Murphy and Daniel O’Connor combined for a score as the clock wound down.

For Coláiste Choilm, it's been a hugely successful season on the hurling front with plenty of young talent in First and Second Year as well, while Mitchelstown CBS continue to compete in both codes across the age grades.

"I'm delighted for all the lads," said Bowen after. "They worked very hard at training all year and that paid off when it came to matches. It was difficult for them because they lost a full season of schools hurling with Covid but their attitude was excellent and they got their reward."

The Coláiste Choilm team that beat Mitchelstown CBS in the Cork Colleges U16 B hurling final at Watergrasshill.

Scorers for Coláiste Choilm: E Dwyer 1-8 (0-5 f, 0-2 65), N Buckley 1-4, B O’Connell 1-0, S Linehan 0-2, D Clifford, J Galvin, D O’Connor 0-1 each.

Mitchelstown: D O’Brien 0-11 (0-7 f, 0-3 65), C Walsh 1-0, O Power, C English 0-1 each.

COLÁISTE CHOILM: D Murphy (Ballinora); C Power (Ballincollig), D Dineen (Éire Óg), J Murphy (Ballincollig); D Clifford (Éire Óg), J McCarthy (do), D O’Leary (Ballincollig); J Galvin (Éire Óg), R O’Keeffe (Inniscarra); G Howard (Ballincollig), J Murray (do), S Linehan (Inniscarra); B O’Connell (do), N Buckley (do), E Dwyer (Ballincollig).

Subs: D O’Connor (Inniscarra) for O’Connell (43), T Murphy (Ballincollig) for Murray (48), B O’Farrell (Inniscarra) for Power (60).

MITCHELSTOWN CBS: N Kenneally (Ballygiblin); S Whelan (do), B Mullins (Kildorrery), S Barry (Ballygiblin); J Kearney (Skeheenarinky), Cathal Walsh (Ballygiblin, c), C Hogan (Glenroe); D O’Brien (Glanworth), O Power (Skeheenarinky); C Ryan (Garryspillane), S McCarthy (Skeheenarinky), C English (Ballgiblin); C Coughlan (Kildorrery), Conor Walsh (Ballygiblin), E Brennock (do).

Sub: D English (Fr Sheehy’s) for Brennock (41).

Referee: Mark Murphy (Bride Rovers).