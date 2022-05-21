Heartbreak for Cork against Kerry in U14 All-Ireland football final

Kerry 5-12 Cork 5-10 (after extra-time)

HEARTBREAK for Cork as they lost out to Kerry after extra-time in the Platinium All-Ireland U14 championship final at Páirc Uí Rinn.

This was always going to be a close affair as it took a late goal for the Rebels to get the better of them in the Munster final several weeks ago. This time it was revenge for Kerry as a late goal secured the All-Ireland title, despite the best efforts of the likes of Laura Walsh, Lauren Finnegan and Laura Collins.

Lauren Finnegan of Cork in action against Anna O'Sullivan of Kerry. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Just 30 seconds in Walsh opened the scoring for Cork as they drove forward from the throw-in and four minutes later it got better when she played Eimear Walsh in to raise a green flag as they led 1-1 to no score.

But in a four-minute spell, Kerry came thundering back into contention starting with a point from Naoise O’Donoghue, followed by another white flag from Phoebe O’Shea. With eight minutes gone they got their first goal, with Avril Rooney playing O’Shea in to put them in front, 1-2 to 1-1.

A minute later and Kerry had their second goal as Rooney found the top corner as the Kingdom were now dominating.

O’Shea raised another white flag as Cork were finding it difficult to get out of their own half.

Laura Walsh made a great run from the middle of the pitch but her effort went just wide before Laura Collins had her shot well saved by the Kerry keeper Eabha Ní hIurdáin.

Laura Walsh pointed from a free for Cork, before they had another goal chance, this time Sarah O’Connor’s effort hitting the crossbar.

Sarah O'Connor of Cork shoots from Clodagh Clancy of Kerry. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

O’Shea increased Kerry’s lead, with Maggie Quirke also on target after just coming on as a sub, to see Kerry lead 2-5 to 1-2.

O’Connor got the last score of the half as the Rebels trailed by 1-3 to 2-5 at half-time and had it all to do.

Cork knew they had to start the second half on the front foot and that they did with Aoife Treacy bursting the back of the net just 40 seconds in, followed by a white flag from Lauren Finnegan to put only a point between them.

Kerry didn’t panic with points from Laura Falvey, O’Donoghue, and O’Shea stretching their lead again.

A third goal from Cork kept them in contention, this time Laura Collins raising the green flag and the same player had them back on level terms when she pointed with 45 minutes gone.

Laura Walsh of Cork is blocked down by Sadhbh Ní Shlattara of Kerry during the Ladies Football U14 All-Ireland Platinum final at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Laura Walsh put the Rebels back in front after 51 minutes with Lauren Finnegan putting two between the sides late on.

But Kerry weren’t finished yet with O’Shea pointing and with the last kick of normal time, Maggie Quirke pointed for Kerry to see it end level and to go extra-time, 3-7 to 2-10.

Keeva Riordan got the opening score of extra-time, but two points from Laura Walsh put the Rebels in front. The game turned in their favour four minutes in when Walsh found Treacy and her pass to Lilly Collins saw her score Cork’s fourth goal, to make it 4-9 to 2-11. Collins increased Cork’s lead as the Rebels led 4-10 to 2-11 at half-time in extra-time.

Kerry turned the game on its head again with two goals after the re-start, with O’Donoghue and Falvey scoring as they retook the lead, 4-11 to 4-10.

With 75 minutes gone Cork were awarded a penalty when Autumn Devereaux was fouled and Laura Walsh coolly slotted home to make it 5-10 to 4-11. Falvey pointed again for Kerry to make it a one-point game again as it entered injury-time in extra-time. And the killer blow a minute later when O’Donoghue found the back of the net to put Kerry two points up to secure the title for the Kingdom.

Scorers for Kerry: N O’Donoghue 2-2, P O’Shea 1-5 (0-2 f), L Falvey 1-2 (0-1 f), A Rooney 1-0, K Riordan 0-1.

Cork: L Walsh 1-5 (1-0 pen, 0-2 f), Laura Collins 1-2, E Walsh, Lilly Collins, A Treacy 1-0 each, L Finnegan 0-2, S O’Connor 0-1.

KERRY: É Ní hIurdáin; JL O’Connor (c), C Clancy, R Daly; S Randles, S Ní Shlattara, S Ní Shea; K Riordan, A O’Sullivan; L Griffin, P O’Shea, E O’Sullivan; N O’Donoghue, B Curtin, A Rooney.

Subs: M Teahan for E O’Sullivan (20), M Quirke for B Curtin (22), L Falvey for A Rooney (h-t), D O’Neill for L Griffin (37), E Broderick for N O’Donoghue (40), N O’Donoghue for D O’Neill (61).

CORK: C Higgins (Éire Óg); L O’Mahony (do), N Hartnett (Erin's Own), M O’Sullivan (O’Donovan Rossa); E Walsh (Mourneabbey), A Ashman (Inch Rovers), M Barrett (Erin's Own, c); G O’Neill (Kilshannig), E Connolly (Castlehaven); S Fielding (Carrigaline), L Walsh (Mourneabbey), L Collins (Ballincollig); S O’Connor (Ballincollig), L Finnegan (Mourneabbey), L O’Leary (Dromtarriffe).

Subs: K Quinlan (Delanys) for S Fielding (22), E McCarthy (Bandon) for E Walsh (22), A Treacy (Glanmire) for L O’Leary (h-t), L Collins (Kinsale) for M Barrett (h-t), E Healy (Éire Óg) for S O’Connor (37), A Devereaux (Youghal) for M Barrett (70).

Referee: Patrick Smith, Waterford.