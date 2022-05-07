Galway boss John Caulfield: Cork City are overwhelming title favourites

GALWAY United manager John Caulfield has described Cork City as “overwhelming favourites” in the League Of Ireland First Division title race.

Along with this well-deserved win over Cobh Ramblers, Caulfield’s Galway side are on a fine run of form. They are only three points behind City with a game in hand, having beaten them already.

They host City at the end of the month in what could prove to be one of the defining moments in the title race.

“I think it is the type of league where I keep saying anyone can beat anyone if you are not on your day,” Caulfield said after his side were comfortable winners against Ramblers at St Colman’s Park.

We must look after ourselves and make sure we give our own performances. I think it is a type of league that week in and week out, it could go the whole way.

“I know obviously City are overwhelming favourites, but at the same time I am sure Waterford, ourselves, Longford will all have a say in that as well.

“Along with all of the other teams who are battling for fourth and fifth who will be looking for those playoff spots.

“I keep saying every week is a different game and we are just happy to go home tonight with a win.”

On his side’s win over Cobh, Caulfield added: “We know how difficult it can be(playing at St Colman’s Park.

"We spoke about it all week. In the first half, I thought we were quite dominant. You have to be happy to come to St Colman’s Park and get four goals.”

Contrast that to Ramblers manager Darren Murphy, who were second best to the West Of Ireland side. It was a fifth home loss already this season for Cobh.

When asked does he think there is a gulf between his side and the full-time 1st Division teams, Murphy said: “We probably didn’t turn up in the first half and we know that ourselves.

"They did and they had that bit of quality when it counted. There is definitely a difference in the physicality, but not football-wise.

“I thought when we played we played really well. But we just didn’t do it enough and I don’t think we held the ball up enough up top.

“It was disappointing and we are disappointed about it as well. Galway are a good physical side and took their chances well.”

Murphy will have to try and raise the morale of his side ahead of a tough away trip to face Waterford at the RSC next Friday night.

Cobh have another derby clash the following weekend when they face Treaty United away from home.