Five Cork players in Stephen Kenny's Ireland squad for UEFA Nations League

FIVE Cork players are included in the Republic of Ireland squad for next month’s UEFA Nations League campaign.

Stephen Kenny announced his 27-man squad for games against Ukraine, Scotland, and Armenia and Caoimhín Kelleher, John Egan, Conor Hourihane, Alan Browne, and Chiedozie Ogbene will pull on the green jersey next month.

The squad will get together in late May to begin preparations for the four match window.

They will be joined by a number of familiar faces and new additions to Kenny’s squad.

Blackpool forward CJ Hamilton has received his first call-up to the senior international squad. He will travel to Dublin on the back of an impressive season in the Championship, which saw him get two goals and four assists in 24 appearances.

Derby County forward Festy Ebosele has also received his first call-up to the senior squad. He will join up after impressive year with Wayne Rooney at Pride Park Stadium.

Swansea City striker Michael Obafemi returns to the senior squad after scoring 12 goals in 32 appearances for the Welsh club this season.

Fulham defender Cyrus Christie has replaced an injured Matt Doherty, who has been side-lined since April.

Kenny’s side will be coming into this international window on the back of an eight-game undefeated run.

This burst of form; which began with a 1-1 draw with Azerbaijan last October, has seen his team score fifteen goals and concede just four.

This patch of form has seen draws against Portugal and Belgium, who were ranked number one in the world when Ireland played them.

The team will be hoping to turn this momentum into Ireland’s first win in the UEFA Nations League.

Since the first edition of the competition in 2018, Ireland have played 10 games and none of those has ended in victory. Their record is five draws and five defeats in the round-robin group stage tournament.

Ireland’s first game is on June 4t and they will take on Armenia in Yerevan.

Goalkeepers:

Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Manchester City), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders:

Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Burnley), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).

Midfielders:

Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jason Knight (Derby County).

Forwards:

Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Scott Hogan (Birmingham City), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Michael Obafemi (Swansea City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), CJ Hamilton (Blackpool), Festy Ebosele (Derby County).