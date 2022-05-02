Erika O'Shea leaves Cork football panel to head to Australia

The Cork football panel for the upcoming Munster and All-Ireland championships has been announced.

And in what is a major shock Erika O’Shea is not part of the panel as she has decided to head to Australia to play Aussie Rules Football. Among the clubs talking to O’Shea are North Melbourne and St Kilda.

She will be a huge loss to the Cork side as O’Shea has been one of the most consistent defenders in the game for the last number of years. In an interview some time ago she indicated that she would love to go and play in Australia and considering her performances over the last few years it is not a great surprise as she becomes the second Cork player to make the move in recent years – following in the footsteps of Brid Stack.

Despite Cork losing out in the All-Ireland semi-final O’Shea still received an All-Star award for last season and the Rebels are going to miss her considerable influence for the two championship campaigns.

Other players who will not be part of the panel include Daire and Eimear Kiely and Sadhbh O’Leary, who are all believed to be going travelling for the summer.

Joining the panel for this year are Faye Ahern and Dara Kinry, who both impressed in their short league campaign. Another number of players have rejoined this year and amongst them are Caoimhe Moore, Laura Fitzgerald and Meabh O’Sullivan.

Commenting on news that Erica is heading to Australia Cork manager Shane Ronayne said: “Erica will be a huge loss to Cork this season and will be missed by all involved.

“But we wish her all the best on the sporting side of it, but we concerned about the education side and the fact she is very young. We parked the football side of things to try help her get the right advice before she heads to Australia and the door is always open for her to return.”

The Cork panel is: Martina O’Brien, Meabh O’Sullivan, Caoimhe Moore, Rachel Leahy, Roisin Phelan, Sarah Leahy, Shauna Kelly, Emma Spillane, Clare O’Shea, Aine O’Sullivan, Katie Quirke, Melissa Duggan, Chloe Collins, Eimear Scally, Emma Cleary, Meabh Cahalane, Aisling Hutchings, Abbie O’Mahony, Faye Ahern, Orla Finn, Dara Kinry, Orlagh Farmer, Brid O’Sullivan, Ciara O’Sullivan, Doireann O’Sullivan, Eimear Meaney, Ellie Jack, Laura Fitzgerald, Maire O’Callaghan, Laura O’Mahony, Libby Coppinger, Aisling Kelleher, Ciara McCarthy and Marie Ambrose.