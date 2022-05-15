Dual player issues raises its head again between ladies football and camogie

Dual player:

The main talking point from yesterday was before the game when Cork had to line out without Meabh Cahalane and Libby Coppinger, with both having played 90 minutes the evening before with the camogie side.

Cork management were not happy both having played the full game and then both extra-time and the second two periods of extra-time.

It meant they were not available for selection for the footballers on pure player welfare grounds and the question of is the day of the dual player coming to an end will once again be raised.

It’s a difficult position for the dual stars to find themselves in and to be fair they never complain and just get on with it but it goes back again to planning by both associations to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

Goals:

Like all games, goals are crucial in any game and Cork’s ability to convert their chances was crucial as they faced a Waterford side that has always made it tough for the Rebels.

Aine O’Sullivan hit two, with Eimear Scally and Melissa Duggan also raising green flags to ensure Cork progressed to the Munster final on May 28 at 12.30pm in Killarney.

Squad:

Shane Ronayne spent the league trying to build a squad and the strength of that was evident in their opening championship tie.

Dara Kinry slotted in for Cahalane and defied her young age, 19, as she didn’t put a foot wrong on her championship debut.

Add in the likes of Scally, Katie Quirke, and Marie Ambrose who all came off the bench and it shows the squad is getting stronger and stronger.

With others like Brid O’Sullivan, Ciara McCarthy, and Laura Fitzgerald all on the way back from injury they are only going to get stronger in the weeks ahead.