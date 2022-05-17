Douglas Hall make it four wins from four in the CWSSL Premier Division with a win over Wilton

Douglas Hall 3 Wilton 0

DOUGLAS Hall made it four wins from four and maintained their 100% start to the season when they defeated Wilton 3-0 in the GE Healthcare CWSSL Senior Women's Premier League match in Garryduff last Wednesday evening.

Played in ideal conditions on a lovely early summer evening, both teams took some time in settling down into the game and found it difficult to break each other's defence down with very little in the line of chances and opportunities.

Douglas Hall’s Maggie Duncliff’s ambitious 40-yard free kick in the 10th minute went wide of the Wilton posts while Wilton’s Ava Ronan had a chance outside the area which also went wide as most of the play was around the middle of the pitch.

Douglas Hall’s Ciara Desmond returned a kick out from the Wilton keeper Susan Edmunds straight back to her from the halfway line as chances on goal were at a premium.

However, the deadlock was broken in the 25th minute when Douglas Hall’s Kara Lacey sent a long free from the far side which was headed in towards the far corner by Allie Mullins O’Keeffe where Kadie Lambe duly stabbed the ball home from five yards to give the home side the lead.

Three minutes later and Douglas Hall doubled their lead when Duncliff’s long-range free-kick sailed into the net as the home side were now well in control.

Wilton started to press forward in an attempt to get back into the game and put pressure on the Douglas Hall defence. keeper Tracey Kiely did well to gather the ball ahead of Lydia Looney and also held onto Kathleen O’Brien’s 40-yard effort as the half drew to a close.

Douglas Hall had the dream start to the second half, adding a third goal in the 47th minute when Ciara Desmond ran down the right-wing with her pinpoint cross finding Alison O’Connell on the far side of the area who took a couple of touches before firing the ball into the back of the Wilton net.

Wilton before the recent game at Garryduff. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Douglas Hall continued to dominate and held Wilton in their own half before the visitors slowly started to press forward and dominate the play in an effort to get back into the game.

Wilton pressed forward, keeping Douglas Hall at bay, forcing corners and throw-ins, but it was Douglas Hall who almost added another in the 57th minute when Claire Cooney’s effort was tipped onto the post and subsequently cleared by the Wilton keeper.

Despite Wilton’s pressure, Douglas Hall held firm resorting the visitors to taking shots from outside the area with a number of chances falling to Ava Ronan and Laura Lynch which were either covered by the Douglas Hall keeper or went wide.

Douglas Hall counter-attacked, the Wilton keeper doing well to cover from O’Connell, while at the other end Wilton’s Lynch’s effort was well held by Kiely as Douglas Hall continued their excellent form this season.

DOUGLAS HALL: Tracey Kiely, Ciara Desmond, Claire Cooney, Emma McCarthy, Carissa Murphy, Amy McCarthy, Maggie Duncliffe, Kadie Lambe, Allie Mullins O’Keeffe, Kara lacey, Alison O’Connell, Sharon Ring.

WILTON: Susan Edmunds, Kathleen O’Brien, Emma O’Connor, Deirdre Callanan, Zoe Murphy, Laura Lynch, Grace O’Driscoll, Barbara O’Connell, Lydia Looney, Ava Ronan, Amy Gettings, Niamh O’Regan, Robyn Murphy, Stephanie O’Sullivan.

Referee: Chris O’Sullivan