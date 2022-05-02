Douglas complete the Feile double adding the football title to the hurling title won last month

Douglas 2-6

Eire Og 1-5

A unique double for Douglas as they won the Feile Peil U15 football championship following a thrilling and hard-earned win over Eire Og at Ballincollig on Monday evening.

The Douglas hurlers won their Feile title last month beating Carrigaline in the final

This game had everything and Douglas had to produce a quality closing three minutes before securing victory such was the resistance that Eire Og put up from start to finish.

The multi-talented Mark O’Brien gave Douglas the perfect with a superb solo run before splitting the posts with splendid kick.

Lian Kelleher, Douglas Captain, receives the Cup from Michael O'Mahony, Chairperson Rebel Og.

Credit to Eire Og their young side looked very much up for battle and following a sweeping three man move Sean Hurley levelled proceedings a minute later.

Both sides were committed on gaining possession as they swapped points in the eight minute.

In the 12th minute Eire Og’s persistence was rewarded when they split the Douglas defence with Hurley once again showing his class when kicking his second point.

Going forward Douglas looked different class and a minute later they showed wonderful quality with quick passing as Eoin Gibson found the net with a sublime finish.

Eire Og almost tied the game but somehow goalkeeper James O’Flaherty managed to parry a blockbuster shot from Billy O’Shea.

In the first half Shane Tynan showed quality in art of defending for Douglas and the game was still very much up for grabs despite the city side commanding a 1-3 to 0-3 interval lead.

Consecutive points from Eire Og reduced the deficit to the minimum with 12 minutes remaining.

The game was still finely with five minutes remaining when the Eire Og full forward Sean Hurley was fouled on route to goal and when Adam O’Mahony slotted home the resultant penalty they led by the minimum.

Padraig McGrath, Douglas, Jack O'Connell, Eire Og.

Ironically Douglas responded on their next possession and they were awarded a penalty that was superbly finished by Padraigh McGrath.

Mark O’Brien who was man of the match in the recent Feile hurling final showed his dual quality when kicking a point from 45 yards that many Senior players in this county would be proud of.

Keelan Kavanagh sealed the win with a point in the final minute that ensured Douglas completed the double in style.

Credit to Eire Og who recently won the Feile 2 hurling and their football skills almost got them over the line but this day belonged to Douglas.

Shane Tynan, Douglas, Adam O'Mahony, Eire Og.

Scorers for Douglas: P McGrath 1-1 (pen) E Gibson 1-0, M O’Brien 0-2, K Kavanagh 0-2, R Sweeney 0-1.

Eire Og: A O’Mahony 1-1 (pen), S Hurley 0-2 (0-1f), C Murphy, E Hyde (0-1 each).

Douglas: J O’Flaherty; H McGinn, J Mouret, K O’Callaghan; L Kelleher, R Sweeney, R O’Connor; K Kavanagh, J O’Brien; E Gibson, M O’Brien, D Burke; B O’Sullivan, O Healy, S Tynan.

Subs: T Hayes for K O’Callaghan (18), B O’Keeffe for E Gibson (25).

Eire Og: C Sheehan, A Hayfield, A O’Mahony, A Bradley, P O’Sullivan; T Straffan, M Sheehan, D Sheehan; E Hogan, E Hyde, J Downey; J O’Connell, K Beechinor, S Murphy, C Murphy.

Subs: B O’Shea for E Hogan (inj 7).

Referee: John Ryan (Macroom).