Doolan's Cow are closer to four-midable glory in the Business League

Doolan’s Cow 4 UCC United 1

LEAGUE, cup and shield winners Doolan’s Cow stand on the threshold of winning all four competing trophies for a second time following this Jack O'Driscoll semi-final win over UCC United at Mayfield Community School.

Having managed the feat back in 2016/17, emulating Youghal Yarns in 1992/93, Doolan’s are 90 away for a historic second quadruple with rivals Martin Harvey Solicitors barring their way.

The Cow will be appearing in their fourth consecutive decider having been victorious in 2017 and 2018 before losing out to Quinlan’s Bar in 2019.

The hosts raced into a 3-0 lead inside the opening 34 minutes through Aaron Hennessy, James Cotter and Jamie Murphy. After Adam Lannon pulled one back for the College, Hennessy put the tie out of reach with his second of the tie to set up the eagerly-awaited final match of the season against Harvey’s next Sunday afternoon at St Colman’s Park, 2.30pm.

Satellite Taxis 2 Martin Harvey Solicitors 3:

Martin Harvey Solicitors lock horns with Doolan’s Cow in the last Premier Division action of the season after their entertaining best of five last four win over Satellite Taxis at Deerpark Secondary School.

A well-delivered free-kick was headed in by Kevin O’Regan to put the visitors one up before Breff McCarthy got the hosts back in contention when he turned in a Kian Fitzgerald long-range strike which rebounded off the underside of the crossbar.

After Eoin Murphy nudged Harveys ahead for the second time, Ray Hallissey’s Satellite showed great resolve to level through Shane Hennessy. With the tie on a knife edge, another set piece free-kick routine led to O’Regan ghosting in at the far post to grab the winner for Harvey’s and bring the curtain on a fine advert for cup tie football.

O’Regan, Murphy, Stephen Hawkes and John Paul Morrissey were outstanding for the winners.

Co Council 2 Longboats 0:

Co Council made it through to their Frank Linehan First Division final after a close-fought win over Longboats last Sunday morning at the Regional Park.

Former Cork Eagles 2013 Cup winner Robert Susek and Jordan Hughes scored in the opening half to give Council the springboard to advance. The visitors pushed to get back into the contest but were met by a staunch rear guard resistance from the hosts whose best performers included Richard Murphy, Lukasz Chowaniek and Chris Halpin.

ROUND-UP:

UCC United and OBS had shared the spoils in the league with a victory apiece, so last Thursday’s night meeting at The Farm in the quarter-final of the Jackie O’Driscoll Premier Cup was likely to also be a close affair.

And so, it transpired that two first-half goals from United’s Dave Foley and Mo El Shouky put the College in the driving seat before Nyall O’Brien reduced the deficit in the second 45. The visitors threw everything at their opponents but couldn’t force an equaliser.

While the College defended in numbers, OBS keeper Phil Brennan was still called upon to make a series of fine saves which kept his side in the contest right to the final whistle. O’Brien, Donal O’Neill and Fletcher Fynn impressed for OBS along with Ali Ahmidat and Cathal Doherty for UCC.

Co Council were forced to work hard to see off Derrow Rovers in Regional Park. Despite going behind to goals from Robbie Hennessy and Jordan Hughes, Derrow, buoyed by a vocal travelling support, rallied to pull a goal back through Jim O’Callaghan with ten minutes remaining.

However, Council displayed their renowned cup fighting tradition to score two late goals courtesy of Hughes and Clive Donovan. Across town Longboats faced Telus International at the same stage of the competition at Tramore Park.

On the night the visitors were no match for the Ballintemple outfit who scored seven without reply on to win comfortably. John McCarthy (2), Steve McGivern, Liam Cashman, Neil O’Connell, Pa Foley and Paul Fenn registered the goals for the winners whose reward was a shown down with Council in the last four.

Promoted Jay Bazz prevented Brew Boys from going a step closer a league and cup double by winning an exciting contest 8-7 on penalties. Jay Bazz had earlier trailed on three occasions in the 90 but drew level at four each with goals from James Fleming (2), Jamie O’Driscoll and Brandon Downey. Fleming, Conor Kennedy, Chulainn Murray and Darren McGrath shone for the home side.