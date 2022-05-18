CWSSL U17 Shield: Carrigaline hold nerve to beat Avondale on penalties

Carrigaline United 0 Avondale United 0 (Carrigaline won 4-2 on penalties)

CARRIGALINE UNITED enjoyed a thrilling victory over Avondale United in the CWSSL U17 Shield at St Colman’s Park last Saturday.

This was an absolute cracking cup tie between two fantastic sides that gave it everything over the 100 minutes. There was nothing between the sides, and both sets of defences put in superb performances, but it was Carrigaline who just edged the dreaded penalty shoot-out.

Carrigaline players show their delight in capturing the CWSSL U17 Shield in St Colman's Park. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Carrigaline had some superb displays from Ellen O’Donovan, Eimear O’Sullivan, Eva Buckley, and Player of the Match Abbie Coughlan who delivered a masterclass at centre-half.

Avondale can also be proud of their performance, and they had excellent displays from Emma Buckley, Lola Curham, Beth McCarthy, and Fiona Quirke.

The first half was a very even affair, with Avondale probably creating the better chances. In the sixth minute Lola Curham raced down the right and picked out Helen McCarthy at the back post, but she was denied by a superb save from Carrigaline keeper Eimear O’Sullivan, who was magnificent between the posts.

Carrigaline midfielder Katie Hurley put a great ball over the Avondale defence into Aoife O’Neil, but Andrea Toye made a great last-ditch tackle inside the box to keep the sides scoreless at the break.

Carrigaline went close to breaking the deadlock in the 47th minute when Aoife O’Neil’s corner was volleyed just over the crossbar by Sophie O’Callaghan.

Avondale had another good chance in the 67th minute when Fiona Quirke showed great pace and strength to get away from her marker, only to be denied by Carrigaline full-back Sarah O’Connell, who made a superb tackle on the edge of the box.

With two minutes left in normal time, Avondale’s Fiona Quirke found herself one-on-one with the keeper, but somehow Eimear O’Sullivan got a hand to her shot to send this thrilling game into extra time.

In the 87th minute, Carrigaline winger Laura O’Flynn tore down the left-wing and delivered a superb ball into Aoife Healy, but her shot was well held by Avondale keeper Lucy O’Sullivan who was superb throughout.

There were very few chances in the remainder of extra time as both sets of players were out on their feet, and the game went to a penalty shoot-out.

It takes some courage for players to step up in front of a large crowd, and unfortunately, they had to be a runner-up.The winning penalty was scored by Katie Hurley, while Carrigaline keeper Eimear O’Sullivan made a great save, and so it was Carrigaline who just about edged what was a superbly entertaining final.

The Avondale who lost the Shield final. Picture: Howard Crowdy

CARRIGALINE: Eimear O’Sullivan, Rebecca O’Callaghan, Sarah O’Connell, Abbie Coughlan, Ellen O’Donovan, Eve Twomey, Katie Hurley, Aoife O’Neil, Eva Buckley, Aoife Healy, Laura O’Flynn, Sophie O’Callaghan.

AVONDALE: Lucy O’Sullivan, Emma Buckley, Ciara Buckley, Andrea Toye, Ellie Smyth, Debbie McCarthy, Lola Curham, Roisin Quirke, Helen McCarthy, Beth McCarthy, Roisin O’Mahony, Fiona Quirke, Chloe Riordan, Elizabeth Murphy, Roisin McGongle Walsh, Aisling Leahy, Hannah Cronin.