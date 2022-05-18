Wed, 18 May, 2022 - 07:05

CWSSL U17 Cup: Dera Ositandinma hits a hat-trick for Midleton

Douglas Hall fell short in an entertaining CWSSL decider at St Colman's Park
Midleton's Dera Ositandinma who scored three goals against Douglas Hall. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Howard Crowdy

Midleton 3 Douglas Hall 0

MIDLETON claimed the GE Healthcare CWSSL U17 Cup in an entertaining game played at St Colman’s Park with all three goals coming from the boot of Dera Ositadinma.

Midleton celebrate after capturing the CWSSL U17 Cup against Douglas Hall at St Colman's Park. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Douglas Hall and Midleton exchanged early chances, with Midleton’s Ositadinma coming close in the 12th minute when she ran down the far side only to see her effort from just outside the area go wide.

Four minutes later Ositadinma ran towards the goal availing of a defensive error and duly slotted the ball into the back of the Douglas Hall net for the opening score for Midleton.

In the 20th minute, she almost added a second only to be denied by the body of the Douglas Hall keeper Sarah O’Keeffe, followed a moment later by a shot from Ositadinma which was well saved by O’Keeffe and who covered the ball ahead of Camilla Guinto.

Within a minute, Ositadinma had yet another chance only to be denied by the post as Midleton were pressing forward and creating chances for themselves.

Douglas Hall’s Orlaith Harrington’s long-range free-kick was well held by Natalia O’Connor in the Midleton goal in the 23rd minute, while at the other end Midleton had a chance to go two up only to see the ball cleared right off the line.

Douglas Hall had a good chance following a corner kick which was sent over the bar from close range.

Douglas Hall had the ball in the net in the 33rd minute only to be disallowed while at the other end just before the break, Midleton had yet another effort saved right on the line by O’Keeffe, again from Ositadinma.

Midleton continued to press right from the start, O’Keeffe saving well from Ositadinma on a couple of occasions and from Ali Stuart’s effort as Midleton pressed for a second.

Midleton doubled their lead in the 53rd minute when Ositadinma teamed up with Stuart and duly slotted the ball into the Douglas Hall net from 12 yards for her second of the game.

Douglas Hall had a good chance in the 66th minute only for Olivia Greaney’s 22-yard shot to sail over the Midleton crossbar and despite pressing, couldn’t find a way through the Midleton defence.

Four minutes from time, Ositadinma scored her third of the afternoon meeting Ava McAulliffe’s cross as the trophy was heading to Midleton.

Player of the Match was Douglas Hall keeper Sarah O’Keeffe while the trophy was presented to Midleton captain Amelia Cooper by Alison Ryan, Chairperson CWSSL.

Joy for Midleton's U17s. Picture: Howard Crowdy

DOUGLAS HALL: Sarah O’Keeffe, Katie McCarthy, Chloe Murphy, Olivia Greaney, Fiona McCarthy, Sharon Ring, Ella McCarthy, Eva Hourihan, Esme Illing, Sofia Draper, Roisin Ronayne, Orlaith Harrington, Amy O’Sullivan, Mia Smith, Sarah Daly, Chloe O’Callaghan.

MIDLETON: Natalia O’Connor, Kiera Buckley, Malika Hassine, Laura Goulding, Amelia Cooper, Faye Dunlea, Lainey O’Sullivan, Ali Naughton, Dera Ositadinma, Saoirse Cremin, Dani Stuart, Aisling Curtin, Camila Gunto, Ava McAulliffe, Gloria Ojalabi, Anna Prenderville, Lillie O’Halloran, Malinka Hussien.

Referee: Pat Cronin

<p>Michael Harty, winner of the Midleton five-mile race in a record 24:21, receiving his prize from Christine Murphy of sponsors Mercer. Also included is race organiser Marc Dalton. Picture: John Walshe </p>

Michael Harty and Breda Gaffney win the Midleton Five-miler road race in style

READ NOW

