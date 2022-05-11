CWSSL U13 Plate: Blarney's Anna Vaughan Reddan seals the deal 

Blarney 3 Douglas Hall 1

THREE goals from Blarney B’s Anna Vaughan Reddan gave her team a victory over a spirited Douglas Hall B’s side, who were within six minutes of claiming victory in the CWSSL U13 Plate final at St Colman’s Park.

Isabelle O'Sullivan, Aoife Harrington and Dawn Flynn Hurley from Rathpeacon NS. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Blarney came forward from the start with Alex O’Reilly running down the wing only to see her effort go wide, while moments later Anna Vaughan Reddan’s cross from the near side went straight across the Blarney goalmouth.

Douglas Hall’s Kelly Gibson ran into the area from the near side in the 11th minute, only to see her cross blocked while Adrianna Lannon also had a chance which was deflected for a corner.

Chances fell to Blarney’s O’Reilly, Isabelle O’Sullivan, and Vaughan Reddan with the Douglas Hall keeper Holly Bruton glad to see Vaughan Reddan’s effort cleared away in front of goal by Beth McLaughlin.

The opening goal came in the 36th minute when a free-kick deep inside the Douglas Hall half found Lily O’Keeffe, who duly passed to an unmarked Adrianna Lannon who fired home into the far corner from 15 yards.

Blarney pressed looking for the equalising score, Aoife Harrington winning a corner while O’Reilly’s effort from the far corner of the area forced the Douglas Hall keeper into gathering the ball in the six-yard box. Keeper Holly Bruton did well to gather the ball ahead of an incoming Blarney’s O’Reilly in the 23rd minute.

The Douglas Hall defence were doing a good job in keeping the Blarney forwards at bay as the clock was ticking down.

However, after a period of pressure from Blarney, their equalising score came in the 26th minute when Vaughan Reddan found herself on the near side, and despite the best effort of Bruton, saw the ball trickle over the line.

A minute later Blarney took the lead when Vaughan Reddan ran through the centre, weaved past the keeper and sent the ball into the far corner.

Douglas Hall pressed for an equaliser, but time was running out as they forced a couple of corners, but in the 31st minute Vaughan Reddan sealed the game for Blarney with her hat-trick.

Alison Ryan, chairperson CWSSL, presents Blarney B joint-captains Lucy O'Brien and Anna Vaughan Reddan. Picture: Howard Crowdy

The trophy was presented by Alison Ryan, Chairperson of CWSSL, to Blarney joint captains Anna Vaughan Reddan and Lucy O’Brien while the Player of the Match was awarded to Rebecca Collins of Douglas Hall.

BLARNEY: Katie Buckley, Aoife Foley, Lucy O’Brien, Aofe Daly, Aoife Harrington, Alex O’Reilly, Sophie Martin, Isabelle O’Sullivan, Anna Vaughan Reddan, Maeve Dennehy, Dawn Flynn Hurley, Holly Healy, Leah Alvarado, Julia Crowley, Caoimhe O’Callaghan, Leah Linehan, Charlie O’Flynn, Soin O’Callaghan.

DOUGLAS HALL: Holly Bruton, Leah Maher, Beth McLaughlin, Oonagh Smithers, Rebecca Collins, Ruth Kingston, Kelly Gibson, Mia O’Regan, Olivia McGowan, Lily O’Keeffe, Adrianna Lannon, Faye Ryan, Suzy Russell, Ali Power, Caoimhe O’Mahony, Rachel O’Driscoll, Ava O’Mahony, Laura O’Mahony.

Referee: Ken O’Driscoll