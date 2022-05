Douglas Hall 2 Carrigaline 1

DOUGLAS Hall captured the GE Healthcare CWSSL U13 Kay McGrath Cup with a gutsy win at St Colman’s Park, Hall surviving late pressure from Carrigaline to hold on.

Alex and Kaiya Carroll from Douglas Hall seen with the Kay McGrath Cup in St Colemans Park. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Carrigaline made the early running, but it was Douglas Hall who had the best chance in the seventh minute when Carrigaline keeper Isobel O’Donovan managed to gather the ball at the feet of Ruby Lester on the edge of the six-yard box, while a testing free into the Carrigaline penalty area two minutes later was knocked wide.

Carrigaline almost opened the scoring in the 12th minute when Fiona O’Connell received a long ball and managed to skip past the keeper only for the ball to run beyond her and it was duly cleared by the Douglas Hall defender.

Carrigaline pressed forward and had a couple of chances falling to O’Connell while Douglas Hall keeper Frida Murray did well to gather at the feet of an advancing Libby Aherne moments later.

The deadlock was broken in the 20th minute when Carrigaline’s Fiona O’Connell received a long ball from midfield and ran straight at the keeper, scoring from just 13 yards.

Three minutes later Douglas Hall were awarded a penalty when Ruby Lester was fouled in the area and duly converted from the spot-kick to bring the sides back on level terms.

Carrigaline looked to restore their lead and had a number of chances on goal from Julia Farinha, O’Connell and Ellen Motherway with Murray being kept particularly busy in the Douglas Hall goal up until the teams went in at the break level at 1-1.

Carrigaline pressed forward, Douglas Hall keeper Murray dived at the feet of an advancing O’Connell in the area before Douglas came forward themselves keeping Carrigaline in their own half as they looked for a second.

Douglas Hall almost scored in the 41st minute when Alex Carroll’s cross right on the touchline was tipped away across the face of the goal by the Carrigaline keeper O’Donovan.

Douglas Hall had another opportunity in the 50th minute when Carroll’s cross found Lester in the centre who somehow shot wide from 12 yards.

Carrigaline were pressing forward winning a number of corners, but couldn’t break through the solid Douglas Hall defence.

Douglas Hall took the lead in the 55th minute when a defensive error let in Ruby Lester who tapped the ball into an empty net, and although Carrigaline pressed forward with chances falling to Kate Hayes, Ruth McGrath and Julia Farinha, they couldn’t get the equaliser with the honours going to Douglas Hall.

Kate Mulcahy pictured with her parents Ian and Triona and grandparents Gillian and Pat at St Colman's Park. Picture: Howard Crowdy

CARRIGALINE: Isabel O’Donovan, Mia Collins, Jessie Cunningham, Sadhbh Minihane, Robyn O’Mahony, Erin Rose O’Brien, Ellen Motherway, Ruth McGrath, Fiona O’Connell, Julia Farinha, Sophie McCarthy, Lucy Cotter, Libby Aherne, Kate Hayes, Darcy Cronin, Molly Sharkey, Ava Tattersall, Ciara Galvin.

DOUGLAS HALL: Frida Murray, Katya Barrett, Arabella Sheahan, Hazel Caulfield, Shannon Bresnan, Maisie Groarke, Alex Carrell, Adele O’Sullivan, Ruby Lester, Kate Mulcahy, Holly McLoughlin, Niamh Gambura, Mona Clifford, Stephanie Dwyer, Maggie Jones, Cara Kennedy.

Referee: Mark O’Connell