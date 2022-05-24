Tue, 24 May, 2022 - 10:27

CWSSL: Slick Springfield Ramblers hit Ballinhassig for eight goals

Home side moved into third in the GE Healthcare CWSSL Senior Women's Premier Division
Springfield Ramblers who defeated Ballinhassig in the CWSSL Senior Women's Premier Division match at the Stephen Ireland Astro Pitch in Cobh. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Springfield Ramblers 8 Ballinhassig 2

SPRINGFIELD Ramblers recorded a comfortable win over third-placed Ballinhassig in the GE Healthcare CWSSL Senior Women's Premier Division League match at the Stephen Ireland Astro in Cobh.

They moved up a place into third position in the table with nine points from five games, swapping places with their opponents.

The home side had the ideal start to the game when Amy Kennedy found herself unmarked in the area and duly slotted the ball past Ballinhassig keeper Nicole O’Sullivan in the very first minute for the opening goal of the game.

Springfield continued to press forward with O’Sullivan doing well to gather the ball right at the far post, but the home side had doubled their lead when Louise Burke’s corner was met by Kennedy who made no mistake from 12 yards.

Ballinhassig attempted to get back into the game and were unfortunate not to pull one back in the 13th minute when Nicole Quinn stormed down the centre, only to see her effort come off the post. They had another chance a few minutes only to see her goalbound effort come off a defender for a corner.

Ballinhassig fell further behind in the 29th minute when Leah O’Mahony’s effort from the corner of the area sailed over O’Sullivan and into the net as the home side were well in control of the game.

However, Ballinhassig were thrown a lifeline three minutes later when Rachel McCarthy found the top corner of the net despite the best effort of the Springfield keeper Amy O’Reilly to cut the deficit to two.

Chances fell to Ballinhassig’s Rachel O’Sullivan while chances also fell to Springfield’s Amy Burns and Aoife O’Brien whose effort came off the crossbar, but a minute before the break Burns added a fourth for the home side as they went in at the break 4-1 up.

Ballinhassig came forward in the second half and were duly rewarded with their pressure with their second goal of the game when Nicole Quinn met Jane Mulvihill’s cross in the centre as the visitors were keeping within touching distance of their hosts.

Springfield rallied once more, and by the 53rd minute had added a fifth courtesy of O’Brien who neatly weaved past a couple of defenders and neatly slotted the ball onto the left-hand corner of the net.

Springfield continued to press, Ballinhassig keeper doing well to save twice from Kennedy right on the goal line, but could do nothing to prevent substitute Freide Van Der Bussche adding her name to the scoresheet after only being on the field for less than a minute with a low shot from 15 yards.

Springfield continued to pile pressure on Ballinhassig as the game went on and added two further goals from Kennedy in the 68th minute for her hat trick and Burke whose corner found its way into the net in the 74th minute as the home side ran out comfortable winners.

Ballinhassig before the game last week. Picture: Howard Crowdy
Ballinhassig before the game last week. Picture: Howard Crowdy

SPRINGFIELD: Amy O’Reilly, Aoife O’Brien, Caitlin Mulcahy, Leah O’Mahony, Louise Burke, Ursula Lynch, Ava Field, Amy Kennedy, Amy Burns, Freide Van Der Bussche, Jess Geasley, Lauren Breen.

BALLINHASSIG: Nicole O’Sullivan, Laura O’Sullivan, Rachel McCarthy, Sophie Hurley, Kate Weblin, Rachel O’Sullivan, Jane Mulvihill. Roisin O’Regan, Rebecca Crowley, Nicole Quinn, Laoise Cahill Murphy, Aoife Hurley, Laura O’Donovan. 

Referee: Paul O’Sullivan.

National Cup glory for Carrigaline in stunning defeat of Peamount

