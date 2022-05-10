CSL: Greenwood go top of the U12 Division 4 

Greenwood 6 Avondale A 0

GREENWOOD climbed to the top of the Blackwater Motors U12 Division 4 table thanks to a comprehensive 6-0 win over Avondale at Coffey's Field in Togher last weekend albeit on goal difference ahead of park United and one point ahead of Midleton with only a couple of games to go.

Greenwood knew what they had to do coming into the game, and with only one point now separating the top three teams, the advantage now lies with Greenwood as if they win their remaining three games they will be crowned champions.

The home side showed their intent from the very start with Becker Ali Salhi’s effort going just wide followed by Joey Byrne’s shot on goal deflected for a corner in the first two minutes of the game.

Avondale keeper Sam Fitzpatrick had to be sharp to cover from Byrne’s effort and moments later gathered the ball ahead of Chris Scully as Greenwood were moving forward in waves and it was only a matter of time before they broke through.

Two goals in the space of two minutes for Greenwood in the 7th and 9th minutes set them on their way – the first from Ali Salhi who finished off Sean Nolan’s deep cross on the far side followed by Chris Scully who stormed his way through the Avondale back line and duly scored from inside the area.

Avondale A's Max Dietz and Greenwood's Eoin Cuthbert. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Avondale were attempting to break through the solid Greenwood defence, but despite winning a couple of corners could not get a shot in at goal, although Greenwood keeper Donnacha Crowe had to be sharp to cover the ball ahead of Max Dietze late in the first half.

It was all Greenwood in the second half, and after a couple of attempts on goal the ball fell to Justin Dennehy who sent the ball into the back of the net despite the efforts of Fitzpatrick.

A minute later Greenwood added a fourth when Dee Childsm met Dennehy’s cross on the far side and sent the ball into the far corner of the Avondale net.

It was all Greenwood at this time, Avondale finding it difficult to break into their half as the ball was duly sent back into the Avondale half, and by the 41st minute had their fifth courtesy of Scully who weaved past two defenders and scored from inside the area.

Avondale keeper Fitzpatrick did well to save from Dennehy’s effort at the expense of a corner and also did well preventing Ali Salhi from having a shot on goal, although could do nothing to prevent Alex Crowley from adding a sixth in the 52nd minute despite blocking his initial shot.

Avondale A's Stephen Shanley keeps the ball away from Greenwood's Gearoid Murphy . Picture: Howard Crowdy

Avondale fought hard and were just up a particularly strong Greenwood side, as they best chance in the second half fell to Palko Drozd who ran down the far side only to see his effort blocked by Donnacha Crowe in the Greenwood goal as the home side grabbed three vital points in the race for the title.

GREENWOOD: Donnacha Crowe, Gearoid Murphy, Eoin Cuthbert, Alex Crowley, Danny Fitzpatrick, Cian Healy, Joey Byrne, Chris Scully, Justin Dennehy, Kylie Dee Childsm, Sean Nolan, Becker Ali Salhi, Alex Mulcahy

AVONDALE A: Sam Fitzpatrick, Palko Drozd, Philip O’Brien, Joe Nolan, Rio Piskorski, Will Chambers, Shane Boland, Tomas Desmond, Adam Mannion, Sam O’Leary, Stephen Shanley, Alan Lydon, Max Dietze, Henry Atkinson

Referee: Jake O’Mullane.