Cork's goal power sees of Deise challenge in Munster ladies football semi final

CORK are through to the Munster senior ladies football final on May 28th after their win over Waterford at Dungarvan on Sunday afternoon.

Games between these two are always tight, but it was Cork’s ability to get goals was the difference in the end, topped off with impressive displays from the likes of Aisling Hutchings, Shauna Kelly and Aine O’Sullivan.

Cork were forced into two changes before throw-in as Meabh Cahalane and Libby Coppinger could not start due to their involvement with the Cork camogie team on Saturday evening. The two of them played 90 minutes with the camogie team in the Munster final, before Cork won after extra extra-time.

With that game throwing-in at 6pm there was no way they were going to be able to line out less than 24 hours later for the footballers having played all of the 90 minutes.

Cork's Melissa Duggan hammers home the second goal against Waterford during the Munster ladies SFC semi final at Fraher Field, Dungarvan. Picture; Eddie O'Hare





Originally the camogie final was fixed for the previous weekend but a draw in the semi-final meant it went back a week and maybe the game could have been timed for earlier in the day to give Meabh and Libby a chance to line out in both.

Dara Kinry slotted into defence instead of Cahalane and Orla Finn started up front instead of Coppinger.

Cork had a couple of chances to take the lead before they did so five minutes in when Doireann O’Sullivan raised a white flag from a free.

From the re-start Cork regained possession as Ciara O’Sullivan played Aine O’Sullivan in for Cork’s opening goal. With the wind in their favour Cork were now starting to dominate with Orla Finn opening her account.

She added a second and with eight minutes gone Cork were 1-3 to no score in front. Waterford got off the mark a minute later when Kellyann Hogan pointed from a free, with Finn getting her third from another placed ball at the other end.

Caoimhe McGrath burst forward to add a second for the home side, but Cork were still in control and with 20 minutes gone they raised their second green flag.

A great ball from Doireann O’Sullivan found Melissa Duggan and once she gets a chance like that she doesn’t miss.

Straight from the restart it took a brilliant block from Megan Dunford to deny Ciara O’Sullivan Cork’s third goal, as Waterford were finding it hard to get out of their own half.

Cork's Doireann O'Sullivan in full flight against Waterford during the Munster ladies SFC semi final at Fraher Field, Dungarvan. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Hogan added a third point from a free for the Deise, with Finn hitting two more to increase the Rebels’ lead, 2-6 to 0-3.

Waterford then had keeper Eimear Gallagher to thank as she made to great saves to deny Cork goals.

The first saw her get a hand to a Doireann O’Sullivan shot and then she palmed a Ciara O’Sullivan shot onto the bar.

Emma Cleary pointed for Cork, with Katie Murray getting the last score of the half for Waterford as the Rebels led 2-7 to 0-4 at half-time.

The Deise started the second-half brightly, using the wind to their advantage, with two early frees from Hogan reducing the deficit.

But again Cork showed their class with a good team move, involving several players, putting Aine O’Sullivan in for her second and Cork’s third goal.

Hogan got another from a free, with all Waterford’s early scores in the second-half coming from placed balls, as Cork led 3-7 to 0-7 after 10 minutes.

Doireann O’Sullivan kept the scoreboard ticking over from a free, before she played Shauna Kelly through for what should have been another goal, but her effort went just over the bar with 48 minutes gone.

Cork's Melissa Duggan turns away after scoring the second goal against Waterford during the Munster ladies SFC semi final at Fraher Field, Dungarvan. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Hogan was on target again from another placed ball before Chloe Fennell got Waterford’s first point from play in the second-half, to make it 0-10 to 3-9.

Katie Murray pointed from the restart, before Katie Quirke increased Cork’s lead to 3-10 to 0-11, with three minutes to go.

Eimear Scally, not long on as a sub, got Cork’s fourth goal as they ran out deserving winners to advance to the final. Cork now face Kerry in the Munster final on May 28 in Killarney at 12.30pm

Scorers for Cork: O Finn 0-5 (1f), A O’Sullivan 2-0, M Duggan, E Scally 1-0 each, D O’Sullivan 0-2 (2f), E Cleary, S Kelly, K Quirke 0-1 each.

Waterford: K Hogan 0-7 (7f), L McGregor 1-0, K Murray 0-2, K Murray, C Fennell 0-2 each, C McGrath 0-1.

CORK: M O’Brien; R Phelan, E Meaney, S Leahy; M Duggan, M O’Callaghan, D Kinry; A Hutchings, S Kelly; E Cleary, C O’Sullivan, L O’Mahony; Á O’Sullivan, D O’Sullivan, O Finn.

Subs: K Quirke for O Finn, R Leahy for L O’Mahony, M Ambrose for D Kinry (all 40m), A O’Mahony for S Leahy (53), E Scally for A O’Sullivan (55).

WATERFORD: E Gallagher; M Dunford, C McGrath, R Casey; A Mullaney, Karen McGrath, A O’Neill; E Murray, L Mulcahy; B McMaugh, H Power, A Murray; K Murray, K Hogan, Kate McGrath.

Subs: C Fennell for B McMaugh (ht), A Wall for A Mullaney (48), A Fitzgerald for C McGrath (50), L McGregor for K Hogan (55), A Waring for R Casey (60).

Referee: Seamus Mulvihill, Kerry.