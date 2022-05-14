Cork v Waterford: Talking points ahead of Munster hurling battle at Walsh Park

Seán O’Donoghue excelled on Dessie Hutchinson in the league final, minimising the touches and impact of Waterford’s most clinical forward, while expecting young gun Shane Barrett to curb Tadhg de Búrca’s enthusiasm was unrealistic. The selectors face some big calls.
Horgan, now 34, quietly drew level with Joe Canning as the top-scorer in the history of championship hurling with his 0-10 against Clare. If his free-taking wasn't uncharacteristically off, he'd have surpassed Canning's cumulative haul of 567 in Thurles two weeks ago.
Hoggie has scored 22-482 or (548 points) for Cork prior to this summer’s championship and then added 19 points over the two games to date to tie up Canning's record. Henry Shefflin is third in the list on 27-484 (565) in 71 games.
Who knows what the future holds for the Glen sharpshooter given his age and longevity but he pilfered three points from play the last day at Semple Stadium, Cork's best forward aside for impact sub Connolly who starts this time out.
Even if he never gets his Celtic Cross, he'll be assured of a place in hurling history.
Defensively, the full-back late did well against Clare. O’Donoghue and Niall O’Leary were immense and Rob Downey settled after the first quarter. U20 Ciarán Joyce enhanced his reputation given the circumstances in a first championship start at centre-back.