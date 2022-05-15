Cork v Waterford: Player ratings from the Rebel triumph 

Made two fine first-half stops and also chipped in with a point. Excellent in his puck-outs too, varying between short and long.
Asked to keep tabs on Dessie Hutchinson and stuck to the task. Vice-captain and Cork’s best player this season.
Once Cork settled in defence, Downey was a serious presence at the edge of the square. Out in front and clever in his passing.
With Tim O’Mahony held in reserve, Cahalane picked up Stephen Bennett. Held him to a point from play and used his size excellently to stop Déise runners.
Deployed as a man-marker on Austin Gleeson, the mercurial Déise forward had three points thieved by half-time, but O’Leary then gained an advantage. Gleeson got distracted and ended up sent off.
A massive showing for a rookie centre-back. Caught puck-outs and drove out through tackles time and again.
In his All-Star habitat of wing-back, battling Jack Prendergast initially. By the break, the Cork captain had an assist and two soaring points. He was even better in the second half, dictating the tempo.
Once he clicked after the first quarter he was back to his best, 0-2 from play and key to Connolly’s first goal. Broke up the play at midfield once Cork got ahead, which was exactly what was required.
Restored to the line-up as the workhorse midfielder. He processed plenty of possession and clipped over a point. Withdrawn with the tank empty late on.
Didn’t score but his piercing support run led to the crucial first goal. Very combative from the first ball.
Wearing 14 but out centre-forward. He nailed 0-5, secured aerial possession, was fouled for a free, and was involved in Connolly’s second goal. Immense
Didn’t see much ball in the opening 25 minutes and replaced by Kingston.
Ran himself into the ground and his work-rate was married to some sensational touches. Ended the afternoon with 0-3 from play and was fouled for a free he converted.
Broke the record as the top-scorer in championship history but Cork changed tack in the second half and went for Tim O’Mahony as a target-man.
A real handful, striking for two goals, forcing the keeper into a save, and getting fouled for two frees.
Put himself about, arrowed over 0-2 and set up Connolly’s game-breaking goal.
Didn’t score but gave Cork a long ball option in tandem with Connolly for the second half.
Brought in late.