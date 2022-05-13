Fri, 13 May, 2022 - 21:05

Cork v Waterford: Hurlers make three changes for trip to Walsh Park

Luke Meade comes into midfield with Alan Connolly and Conor Lehane starting up front
Newcestown's Luke Meade is tackled by Mallow's Ronan Sheehan last season at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Eamonn Murphy

CORK have made three changes to the side beaten by Clare for Sunday's crunch clash with Waterford at Walsh Park, 2pm.

The injured Ger Millerick and forwards Shane Kingston and Jack O'Connor are replaced by Luke Meade, Alan Connolly and Conor Lehane. Hard-working midfielder Meade hasn't featured much this season but will bring graft to the team while Connolly is rewarded for his 1-1 as a sub in Thurles two weeks ago.

Alan Connolly kicks a goal for Cork despite being tackled by Clare's Rory Hayes and Diarmuid Ryan. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile
Alan Connolly kicks a goal for Cork despite being tackled by Clare's Rory Hayes and Diarmuid Ryan. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Kingston is certain to be introduced against the Déise, having pilfered 0-3 in the same role when Cork were beaten in the league final.

The Rebels have to somehow get a win over the county bounds to stay in the hunt for a top-three finish in the Munster championship before their last game against Tipp in Thurles on Sunday week. Limerick travel to Clare this weekend while the Banner host Waterford in their final match.

Daire Connery and Sean Twomey aren't included on the bench here while Mark Keane is suspended, replaced by the Roche twins Brian and Eoin, along with Rob Downey's younger brother Eoin, who is still U20 next year, and Alan Cadogan.

Patrick Horgan, who only needs a point on Sunday to overtake Joe Canning as the top scorer in the history of the hurling championship, is named at 11 with Seamus Harnedy in the full-forward berth but could well be alongside Connolly come throw-in.

CORK (v Waterford): 

Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig); 

Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra); 

Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), Mark Coleman (Blarney, c);

Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), Luke Meade (Newcestown); 

Robbie O’Flynn (Erin's Own), Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), Conor Lehane (Midleton); 

Alan Connolly (Blackrock), Seamus Harnedy (St Ita's), Shane Barrett (Blarney),

Subs:

Ger Collins (Ballinhassig), Sean O’Leary-Hayes (Midleton), Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers), Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), Tommy O’Connell (Midleton), Brian Roche (Bride Rovers), Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), Shane Kingston (Douglas), Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields), Alan Cadogan (Douglas).

