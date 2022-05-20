Cork v Tipp team news: Shane Kingston starts with Tim O'Mahony in reserve

SHANE Kingston has been rewarded for his excellent display off the bench in Waterford with a start against Tipperary at Semple Stadium on Sunday (4pm).

Cork saved their season by getting a victory in Walsh Park, with Kingston now promoted to the starting 15 ahead of Shane Barrett.

However, Tim O'Mahony so impactful in attack after coming on for Patrick Horgan remains held in reserve for the clash with the Premier, where a win will send Cork through to the All-Ireland quarter-final as the third-best team in Munster.

O'Mahony has been carrying a knock so it's understood he doesn't have a full game in the tank. Horgan wasn't at full tilt against the Déise but had been one of Cork's better performers in the match before, firing 0-3 from play.

Ger Millerick is back in the squad having gone off injured earlier this month in the loss to Clare.

Barrett would be a pacy option for Cork in attack off the bench, while Conor Cahalane has impressed in a similar role over the past two seasons. Jack O'Connor and Alan Cadogan are also held in reserve though Mark Keane isn't on the panel, having served a suspension against Waterford.

Meanwhile, Tipp have been boosted by the return of All-Ireland winners Jason Forde and Dan McCormack to the first 15, starting ahead of Paddy Cadell and Paul Flynn. The hosts can call on a number of gifted young hurlers who get the better of Cork at U21/U20 level in 2018 and '19, like Craig Morgan, Mark Kehoe, Jake Morris and Ger Browne.

Waterford travel to Ennis this Sunday with Clare already through to the Munster final against Limerick. They need Tipp to defeat Cork, along with winning themselves, to progress.

CORK (v Tipperary):

Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig);

Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra);

Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), Mark Coleman (Blarney, c);

Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), Luke Meade (Newcestown);

Robbie O’Flynn (Erin's Own), Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), Conor Lehane (Midleton);

Shane Kingston (Douglas), Seamus Harnedy (St Ita's), Alan Connolly (Blackrock).

Subs:

Ger Collins (Ballinhassig), Sean O’Leary-Hayes (Midleton), Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), Ger Millerick (Fr O'Neill's), Tim O'Mahony (Newtownshandrum), Tommy O’Connell (Midleton), Brian Roche (Bride Rovers), Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), Shane Barrett (Blarney), Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields), Alan Cadogan (Douglas).

TIPPERARY (v Cork):

Barry Hogan; C Barrett, R Maher (c), C Morgan; D Quirke, S Kennedy, B Heffernan; C Stakelum, D McCormack; G Browne, N McGrath, M Breen; J Forde, M Kehoe, J Morris.