Sun, 08 May, 2022 - 20:47

Cork v Kerry: Three reasons the Rebels fell short at Páirc Uí Rinn

Mark Woods reviews the footballers' Munster semi-final defeat on Saturday night
Cork v Kerry: Three reasons the Rebels fell short at Páirc Uí Rinn

Paudie Clifford of Kerry celebrates a second-half point against Cork with team-mate Stephen O'Brien. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Mark Woods

Kerry’s class 

The winning margin may have flattered Kerry given Cork’s never-say-die effort, but there was no denying their greater skill set.

It’s something that you would expect all the same on the basis you’re dealing with the number ranked team in the country taking on a side rated 14.

Anyone making the trip over the county bounds and expecting another goal-glut like in Killarney 12 months ago went home disappointed as Cork set-up defensively to avoid a repeat of 2021.

It meant Kerry had to be satisfied with a point-feast instead and the quality of finishing had to be seen to be appreciated as captain Sean O’Shea and David Clifford, to a lesser extent, produced scores from the top drawer.

Between them accounted for 0-14, three more than Cork’s total, but there several others who showed yet again that this Kerry team doesn’t rely on any one individual to deliver scores.

Paudie Clifford and the non-stop Duracell Bunny figure, Stephen O’Brien, landed a couple each as did substitute Paul Geaney, when introduced in the 50th minute.

Conditioning 

It wasn’t as pronounced as in the pre-season McGrath Cup final between the rivals in Killarney, but there’s still a world of difference in terms of physicality.

Of course, Kerry are further down the road in general terms than this emerging Cork side, who found out the hard way that taking the ball into contact against these hard-hitting specimens rarely yields a positive result.

Cork’s injuries 

Again they continue to mount, Sean Powter, Kevin Flahive and Micheál Aodh Martin not completing the game.

Read More

Micheál Aodh Martin and Kevin Flahive set to miss Cork's football qualifier

More in this section

Cork v Kildare - Allianz Football League Division 2 South Round 1 Cork footballer Brian Hartnett ruled out of All-Ireland qualifiers
Robbie O'Flynn gets a shot away under pressure 15/5/2022 Tony Considine on where the Cork v Tipp game will be won and lost
Shane Kingston17/4/2022 Cork v Tipp team news: Shane Kingston starts with Tim O'Mahony in reserve
cork gaa
<p>Louth manager Mickey Harte will be plotting Cork's downfall in the first round of the All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile</p>

Cork are drawn at home to Louth in first round of All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more