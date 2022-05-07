Cork v Kerry: Player ratings from the Munster football semi-final

MÍCHEÁL AODH MARTIN: Solid start in terms of handling and restarts before a 24th-minute injury. 6

KEVIN FLAHIVE: Given the thankless task of man-marking David Clifford. Did very well, matching him aerially and taking away his goal threat. 8

MAURICE SHANLEY: Back after a lengthy absence. Stuck to Tony Brosnan, forcing him into a couple of wides, who was the first Kerry player replaced. 7

KEVIN O'DONOVAN: Had his hands full with Steven O'Brien, who clipped a couple of points but was also fouled for two first-half frees. Pushed up in the second half and slammed over a great score of his own. 6

SEÁN POWTER: A late call-up at centre-forward but in actuality an all-action sweeper. Got the Cork crowd firing with some timely interceptions and up-field drives. A class act. 8

JOHN COOPER: With Adrian Spillane stepping off, the Éire Óg newcomer was able to raid on the counter-attack and processed the world of ball. One to watch. 8

RORY MAGUIRE: Started on Seán O'Shea, who wasn't particularly prominent in the first half. Maguire looked very comfortable at this level in his first start. 7

MATTIE TAYLOR: His attacking instincts had to be sacrificed to match Paudie Clifford's blinding pace. 6

IAN MAGUIRE: Defied a hand injury to start. Gave absolutely everything despite obviously not being fully fit and shipping a few knocks. Very brave showing. 6

COLM O'CALLAGHAN: Used as a half-forward before his season, he competed vigorously throughout at midfield and was breaking even until David Moran's introduction. 7

JOHN O'ROURKE: Operated as a link-man from wing-forward. Ran himself into the ground and constantly popped up as an outlet in the middle third. 6

DAN DINEEN: Had the least glamorous job in the Cork team, endlessly motoring up with down the flank and moving across the half-back line as well. Left everything out there. 6

STEVEN SHERLOCK: Hit the point of the game after a dazzling dummy solo and nailed his frees. Kerry kept the ball away from him and limited the fouling in the second half. 7

BRIAN HURLEY: Didn't get the same supply of possession in decent positions as his corner-forwards. Still fouled for two of Sherlock's frees. 6

CATHAIL O'MAHONY: Kicked 0-3 from play, every one of them a gem of a point, and had another three efforts. Also fouled twice. Dangerous on the loop. 8

SUBS

DYLAN FOLEY: Thrown into the deep end for his championship bow after Martin's injury. Made a fine save. 6

TADHG CORKERY, EOGHAN McSWEENEY, DAMIEN GORE, BRIAN HAYES: All worked hard in the last quarter. 6