Sat, 07 May, 2022 - 20:25

Cork v Kerry: Player ratings from the Munster football semi-final

Collectively this was an excellent effort with Cathail O'Mahony, Seán Powter and John Cooper the pick of the Rebels
Cork's Kevin Flahive and David Clifford of Kerry in action. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Eamonn Murphy

MÍCHEÁL AODH MARTIN: Solid start in terms of handling and restarts before a 24th-minute injury. 6

KEVIN FLAHIVE: Given the thankless task of man-marking David Clifford. Did very well, matching him aerially and taking away his goal threat. 8

MAURICE SHANLEY: Back after a lengthy absence. Stuck to Tony Brosnan, forcing him into a couple of wides, who was the first Kerry player replaced. 7

KEVIN O'DONOVAN: Had his hands full with Steven O'Brien, who clipped a couple of points but was also fouled for two first-half frees. Pushed up in the second half and slammed over a great score of his own. 6

SEÁN POWTER: A late call-up at centre-forward but in actuality an all-action sweeper. Got the Cork crowd firing with some timely interceptions and up-field drives. A class act. 8

JOHN COOPER: With Adrian Spillane stepping off, the Éire Óg newcomer was able to raid on the counter-attack and processed the world of ball. One to watch. 8
RORY MAGUIRE: Started on Seán O'Shea, who wasn't particularly prominent in the first half. Maguire looked very comfortable at this level in his first start. 7
MATTIE TAYLOR: His attacking instincts had to be sacrificed to match Paudie Clifford's blinding pace. 6
IAN MAGUIRE: Defied a hand injury to start. Gave absolutely everything despite obviously not being fully fit and shipping a few knocks. Very brave showing. 6

COLM O'CALLAGHAN: Used as a half-forward before his season, he competed vigorously throughout at midfield and was breaking even until David Moran's introduction. 7

JOHN O'ROURKE: Operated as a link-man from wing-forward. Ran himself into the ground and constantly popped up as an outlet in the middle third. 6

DAN DINEEN: Had the least glamorous job in the Cork team, endlessly motoring up with down the flank and moving across the half-back line as well. Left everything out there. 6

STEVEN SHERLOCK: Hit the point of the game after a dazzling dummy solo and nailed his frees. Kerry kept the ball away from him and limited the fouling in the second half. 7
BRIAN HURLEY: Didn't get the same supply of possession in decent positions as his corner-forwards. Still fouled for two of Sherlock's frees. 6

CATHAIL O'MAHONY: Kicked 0-3 from play, every one of them a gem of a point, and had another three efforts. Also fouled twice. Dangerous on the loop. 8 

SUBS

DYLAN FOLEY: Thrown into the deep end for his championship bow after Martin's injury. Made a fine save. 6

TADHG CORKERY, EOGHAN McSWEENEY, DAMIEN GORE, BRIAN HAYES: All worked hard in the last quarter. 6

Cork v Kerry: Positives for the Rebels but Kingdom's class told in the end

<p>Louth manager Mickey Harte will be plotting Cork's downfall in the first round of the All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile</p>

