Cork v Kerry: Minors footballers are well beaten by rivals in Tralee

Kerry 1-16 Cork 0-5

CORK were dispatched to the scenic route in the Munster Minor Football Championship after shipping heavy defeat in Tralee on Thursday night.

Cork’s title defence will come down to a meeting with round-robin winners Tipperary in Thurles next week with Kerry awaiting the outcome in the final.

Their predicament was reflected in the half-time score of Kerry 1-6 Cork 0-3 after the visitors played with the strong wind from the start.

The sides were level three times in the opening 17 minutes with full-forward Olan O’Donovan and centre-forward Bryan Hayes claiming Cork’s points, two frees and a ‘mark’.

Kerry, though, carried a greater threat thanks to the influence of Jack Clifford, a survivor from last season, and captain Cormac Dillon, who kicked four frees in the period.

Another to impress was corner-forward Paddy Lane, who scored the other points, including the third equaliser before Kerry then went on a spree.

The critical moment came after 23 minutes when midfielder Fionn Murphy intercepted a pass to a Cork defender, who was slow to react.

He then fed Lane who picked out Dillon. He supplied a clinical finish for a 1-5 to 0-3 advantage, which increased with Lane’s second point almost immediately.

Cork could only add two more pointed Hayes frees on the resumption though midfielder Alan O’Connell brought the best out of Kerry keeper Shay O’Meara, who turned a blistering shot around the post for a ’45 after 50 minutes.

Dillon and Lane continued to torment the Cork defence with a succession of impressive points before the inevitable conclusion.

Scorers for Kerry: C Dillon 1-9 (0-7 f), P Lane 0-4, J Clifford, J Burke, D Allman 0-1 each.

Cork: B Hayes 0-3 f, O O’Donovan 0-2 (0-1 f, 0-1 m).

KERRY: S O’Meara; M Lynch, J Foley, R Burke; L Evans, D O’Connor, F Murphy; E Healy, J O’Sullivan; D O’Sullivan, C Dillon, N Collins; P Lane, J Clifford, J Fitzgerald.

Subs: J Burke for Fitzgerald, half-time, T Ashe for Burke injured 45, P Moynihan for O’Sullivan 50, D Allman for Lane 53, J Coffey for Collins 57.

CORK: J Woods (Valley Rovers); G Daly (Mallow), C Molloy (Nemo Rangers), T O’Brien (do); S O’Connell (Castlehaven), J Burke (Douglas), A Cullinane (Clonakilty); C Gillespie (Aghbullogue, c), A O’Connell (Kilshannig); D Gough (Clonakilty), B Hayes (Nemo Rangers), A O’Sullivan (Aghabullogue); G Kearney (Kinsale), O O’Donovan (Ibane Gaels), M Kelleher (Mallow).

Subs: D O’Donovan (Bishopstown) for O’Sullivan, half-time, E Hayes (Naomh Abán) for Gough 40, C Fitzpatrick (Kinsale) for Molloy 44, N O’Leary (Douglas) for O’Brien 45, M O’Sullivan (Bantry) for Gillespie 50.

Referee: J Hayes (Limerick).