Cork v Kerry: Minor football team revealed for Munster semi-final in Tralee

CORK start the defence of their Munster Minor Football Championship title against Kerry at Austin Stack Park, Tralee, on Thursday at 7pm.

At stake is a place in the final while the losers get another chance with a visit to Thurles next Thursday to play Tipperary.

Cork have one starter from 2021, Colm Gillespie (Newmarket), who captains the team, while Bryan Hayes (Nemo Rangers) also saw action in the Kerry game.

Cork are managed by Michael O’Brien (Ballincollig) with Donncha O’Connor, Gary Sheehan, Daniel Cronin and Martin O’Brien selectors.

“We’ve one long-term injury in Dan Andrews (St Colum’s), who was on the panel last year, but suffered a cruciate injury in November. Other than that everyone else is available,” O’Brien said.

Cork’s preparation took in the challenge game circuit against some quality opposition.

“We’ve played eight games since January against the likes of Galway, twice, Dublin, twice, Kildare, Donegal and Monaghan. There were nicely competitive against good teams.

“Galway, for example, topped their group in the Connacht championship while Dublin and Kildare are in the Leinster semi-finals. We learned an awful lot from those games and all 34 players in the panel got plenty of game-time.

“Results-wise we were happy enough with a mixture of some good displays and others that were okay.

“You have to factor in the age group we’re talking about here and they won’t all peak at the same time.

“Overall, we’re happy with our progress and looking forward to the game.”

Cork manager Michael O'Brien during the Electric Ireland Munster minor final last summer. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Kerry, who are challenging for their 51st title, will be determined to make amends for last year.

“We know it’s going to be tough, but I don’t think there will be much between the sides.

“We’ve seen some of their players involved in schools’ games and stuff like that so we know what they’re like.

“Kerry are always good at this level so we know there’s going to be a battle.

“The safety valve is there and it’s good that it’s there, but we’re going there full throttle to get a result,” O’Brien concluded.

CORK v Kerry:

Josh Woods (Valley Rovers);

Gearóid Daly (Mallow), Colin Molloy (Nemo Rangers), Tim O’Brien (Nemo Rangers);

Shane O’Connell (Castlehaven), James Burke (Douglas), Aaron Cullinane (Clonakilty);

Colm Gillespie (Aghabullogue, c), Alan O’Connell (Kilshannig);

Darragh Gough (Clonakilty), Brian Hayes (Nemo Rangers), Aaron O’Sullivan (Aghabullogue);

Gearóid Kearney (Kinsale), Olan O’Donovan (Ibane Gaels), Mark Kelleher (Mallow).

Subs: Eoin O’Flynn (Douglas), Conor Fitzpatrick (Kinsale), Mark O’Sullivan (Bantry), Colm Clifford (Éire Óg), Neville O’Leary (Douglas), Colm Geary (Kilshannig), Ed Myers (Naomh Abán), Darragh O’Donovan (Bishopstown), Trevor Kiely (Doneraile).

Extended panel members: Dan Andrews (St Colum’s), Sean Óg Kenneally (Kilara Óg, Kilworth), Kieran McCarthy (Carrigaline), Aidan Kelly (Clyda Rovers), Aaron O’Mahony (Kilmurry), Hugh Linehan (Millstreet), Sean Coakley (Douglas), Ben O’Sullivan (Adrigole), Seán Mac an tSaoi (Valley Rovers), Robert Quirke (Ballinora), Artjoms Petrov (Nemo Rangers).