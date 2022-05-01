Cork v Clare: Player ratings from Semple Stadium

Under pressure early on, turned over coming out and miscueing puck-outs over the sideline. Did make a smart stop in the second half.
Cork's most consistent player between the league and championship. One of the few to do well against Limerick and here too.
Looked at sea in the first 25 minutes when Clare did a lot of damage but settled and thundered out with ball at times in the second half.
Like O'Donoghue, wasn't shown up despite the volume of possession Clare had in attack.
Got a point but couldn't make the same mark that Clare's wing-backs Diarmuid Ryan and David McInerney did.
Handed the centre-back role and coped well considering the Rebels' struggles everywhere else in the field.
Slow start at wing-back, like most of the team. Eventually withdrawn after picking up an injury chasing Tony Kelly. It was that kind of day.
Picked as a holding midfielder. Quiet there but better when swapped to wing-back. Still capable of so much more.
Struggled badly with the physicality and intensity at midfield. A forward by trade to be fair and only 21.
Clipped three good points but was swarmed too often when trying to take off.
Started at 11 but couldn't get motoring, dropping two shots into the keeper. Improved after swapping to his natural midfield habitat but like Coleman, should be imposing himself more.
Got a point in the second half but Clare simply didn't let him collect any aerial possession or utilise his experience.
Nothing went his way in the opening 25 minutes, with Rory Hayes well on top. Replaced by Alan Connolly.
Came to life in the second quarter, coming close to a goal. Finished with 0-3 from and even if his free-taking was uncharacteristicly sloppy, was lively to the end.
Patchy opening period yielded 0-2. Added another point after but simply didn't get on enough possession to ask real questions of the Clare defence.
Made an instant impact before the break, clipping a point. Stuck a goal in the second half and gave Cork a spearhead.
On at half-time. Hit a point but didn't make the impression Cork needed.
Brought in across the last quarter.