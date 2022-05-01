Sun, 01 May, 2022 - 20:33

Cork v Clare: Player ratings from Semple Stadium

Seán O'Donoghue, Niall O'Leary, Patrick Horgan and Alan Connolly were pick of the Rebels in what was a woeful effort collectively
Cork’s Ger Millerick followed by Shane O'Donnell, David McInerney, Tony Kelly and Robin Mounsey of Clare. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Eamonn Murphy

Patrick Collins: Under pressure early on, turned over coming out and miscueing puck-outs over the sideline. Did make a smart stop in the second half. 5 

Seán O'Donoghue: Cork's most consistent player between the league and championship. One of the few to do well against Limerick and here too. 8

Rob Downey: Looked at sea in the first 25 minutes when Clare did a lot of damage but settled and thundered out with ball at times in the second half. 6

Niall O'Leary: Like O'Donoghue, wasn't shown up despite the volume of possession Clare had in attack. 7

Tim O'Mahony: Got a point but couldn't make the same mark that Clare's wing-backs Diarmuid Ryan and David McInerney did. 5

Ciarán Joyce: Handed the centre-back role and coped well considering the Rebels' struggles everywhere else in the field. 6

Ger Millerick: Slow start at wing-back, like most of the team. Eventually withdrawn after picking up an injury chasing Tony Kelly. It was that kind of day. 5

Mark Coleman: Picked as a holding midfielder. Quiet there but better when swapped to wing-back. Still capable of so much more. 5

Shane Barrett: Struggled badly with the physicality and intensity at midfield. A forward by trade to be fair and only 21. 4

Robbie O'Flynn: Clipped three good points but was swarmed too often when trying to take off. 6

Darragh Fitzgibbon: Started at 11 but couldn't get motoring, dropping two shots into the keeper. Improved after swapping to his natural midfield habitat but like Coleman, should be imposing himself more. 5 

Seamus Harnedy: Got a point in the second half but Clare simply didn't let him collect any aerial possession or utilise his experience. 5

Jack O'Connor: Nothing went his way in the opening 25 minutes, with Rory Hayes well on top. Replaced by Alan Connolly. 4

Patrick Horgan: Came to life in the second quarter, coming close to a goal. Finished with 0-3 from and even if his free-taking was uncharacteristicly sloppy, was lively to the end. 7

Shane Kingston: Patchy opening period yielded 0-2. Added another point after but simply didn't get on enough possession to ask real questions of the Clare defence. 5

SUBS

Alan Connolly: Made an instant impact before the break, clipping a point. Stuck a goal in the second half and gave Cork a spearhead. 8

Conor Lehane: On at half-time. Hit a point but didn't make the impression Cork needed. 5

Conor Cahalane, Tommy O'Connell, Mark Keane: Brought in across the last quarter.

