Cork sport in focus in the ‘Game of my Life’ books with Cork City next up

THE Game Of My Life book series by Herobooks have made for thoroughly enjoyable reading right across the board to date.

Cork Gaelic Games has very much featured front and centre in the Game Of My Life series to date.

Two very esteemed writers and fine sports journalists, who both write regularly and impressively for The Echo, have put together two fine books which feature some of the great sporting stars that Leeside has ever produced.

Denis Hurley was tasked with compiling the Cork hurling version of the book, while Ger McCarthy was the man who put together the Cork ladies football edition.

Both Denis and Ger did top jobs compiling the stories of Cork GAA greats.

The Game Of My Life book series consists of first-hand accounts with stars from each county recounting the tale of their favourite matches.

There are numerous books in the series, which have covered Gaelic Football editions such as Kerry, Dublin, Meath and Sligo.

Hurling editions of the book also have been released to date for counties such as Waterford, Clare, Galway and Tipperary.

There are compelling and gripping accounts told by the players interviewed for both of these books, that includes action both on and also off the field.

Take the Cork LGFA book as an example, there are numerous accounts and great stories told by the players. They all spoke openly and honestly to Ger about their highlights and memories of playing for Cork, while also providing an insight into what makes them tick and motivates them on the field of play.

The stories of some of Cork GAA’s all-time greats fully deserve to be told and recalled for generations to come.

In her chapter for the book, Cork goalkeeper Martina O’Brien goes into detail about bouncing back after being dropped before an All-Ireland final.

“It was only when Shauna (Kelly) got out of the car that I began crying uncontrollably. The two buddies I was living with at the time consoled me. I rang my family and they were more upset than I was.

“It was a case of, 'Get your head together Martina and let’s be ready to go if called upon'. I knew I needed to be there for my teammates.”

Later in the chapter, O’Brien added: “Looking back at it now, the Cork management team made the right decision and it was the right thing to do for the team at the time.

"Look, on the day they had to start someone as confident and able as Elaine (Harte). It was probably the best thing for me at the time, even though I might have found it hard having just come in and played in goal. That decision motivated me to be a better goalkeeper and leave no stone unturned in terms of my preparation for the rest of my career.”

While in her chapter for the book, Orlagh Farmer reflects on how much winning an All-Ireland Final with Cork meant to her.

“There were 10 seconds left to go in the 2016 All-Ireland final against Dublin when I looked up at the big clock. Of all the games I’ve played during my football career, this was the one I was most immersed in. This was the one where I could actually feel the atmosphere as the clock ticked down.

“People talk about being in the moment or in the zone, and that’s what it was like for me. Playing for the Cork seniors and winning an All-Ireland final meant the world to me.”

They are just two examples of 25 of the greatest Cork Ladies Footballers who recalled a game that defined their careers and lives.

To that end, this reporter was honoured to be given the green light to work on the Cork City FC version for the Game Of My Life series.

I am delighted to have been given this opportunity by Liam Hayes of Herobooks.

Compiling a sportsbook has been a strong ambition of mine for a number of years. I have been working towards this dream and look forward to releasing the finished product all going to plan later this year in 2022.

My passion for sports and GAA writing began with The Echo and I will always be grateful to the sports editor of this newspaper John McHale for giving me my first opportunity in sports journalism, along with the entire team on the sports desk.