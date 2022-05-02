Cork Schoolboys League team lands U13 SFAI Inter-League Munster title in style

Cork United 5 Limerick County 0

CORK UNITED comprehensively secured the victory in the U13 SFAI Munster Inter League final against Limerick County at Ballea Park on Sunday afternoon.

Both in attack and in defence, this was an assured and impressive display from this Cork side and they went about their business in a very much efficient fashion.

Joe Miskella, Cork United captain, receives the Cup from Tom Brown, Munster SFAI. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Cork began brightly and they had a good chance to take the lead when Joe Miskella fired inches over the crossbar from a free kick. Tom McGrath also went close for Cork with a strike that went low and wide of the mark.

It was Cork that did manage to hit the front successfully through Miskella, who found the net with what was on this occasion a beautiful free kick high to the back of the net.

Ryan O'Leary, Cork United, battles Kevin Kearns, Limerick County. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Limerick went close when Cillian Murphy saw his effort come back off the crossbar, as the exchanges were growing even more competitive the longer the opening half progressed.

Cork continued to pose an attacking danger, with David Dunne going close through a header that was saved well by Limerick goalkeeper Paddy O’Dwyer.

Dunne also went close to scoring just moments later after his strike went just over the crossbar.

A second goal for Cork arrived before half time. It was that man Dunne that kept his cool and slotted home neatly from inside the penalty area.

Limerick almost responded right away, but the Cork defence held firm and they went in with a deserved lead at the half time break.

Cork had further opportunities to extend their advantage early into the second half. An Abraham Erahabor header came back off the post, while Miskella headed just wide from a good cross into the box by Dunne.

Miskella also went close for Cork just a few minutes later but on this particular occasion he blasted his effort high and over the crossbar.

Goal number three for Cork United arrived courtesy of a header from a corner kick by Morgan Kelleher.

There was a fourth Cork goal of proceedings at the midway point in the second half when Erhabor finished ruthlessly from close range.

Cork had time for a fifth goal before the conclusion of play. It was a fine charging run and a lovely finish to the bottom corner by Rory Fitzgerald.

Limerick continued to battle away and they did have their chances in the second half. Murphy went close from a good position inside the penalty area. While Cork goalkeeper Nathan Tait was on hand to make a decent stop heading into the close stages.

David Dunne, Cork United, takes on Daire Long, Limerick. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

From there on Cork saw the game out to a successful conclusion and there could be no disputing that they were fully deserving winners of this contest.

This was a good afternoon for Cork United which showed the talent on offer in this squad.

Cork United celebrate their win over Limerick in the SFAI U13 Interleague final. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

CORK UNITED: Nathan Tait; Jimmy O’Donovan, David Nolan, Ben Dumigan, Morgan Kelleher, Jamie O’Brien, Ryan O’Leary, Joe Miskella, David Dunne, Tom McGrath, Rory Fitzgerald, Louis O’Dea, Darragh O’Flaherty, Liam O’Regan, Fionnan Wrixton, Patrick O’Sullivan, Berkley Arrey, Abraham Erhabor.

LIMERICK COUNTY: Paddy O’Dwyer; John O’Riordan, Daire Long, William Ryan, Kevin Kearns, Jamie O’Toole, Ben Corbett, Cillian Murphy, Xavier Neligan, Nathaniel Mthembu, Sam Mitchell, Ronan Conneely, Conor Reardon, Calum Compton, Cian Lonergan, Dan Barry, Conor Nunan, Oisin McAulliffe.

Referee: Kieran Burns.

Assistants: Craig Noonan and Fionn McCarthy.