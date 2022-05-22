Cork minor footballers' big win provides a chance for redemption against Kerry

CORK’S 3-20 to 1-13 win over Tipperary sets up a Munster minor football final with Kerry at Páirc Uí Rinn on Wednesday week.

“It’s a great chance to redeem ourselves after that bad beating which I think was the nerves of the first game and travelling,” said manager Michael O’Brien.

“In training we stressed just ‘going for it’ and I thought we played that way from the off.

“We attacked, had runners off the shoulder, moved the ball quickly inside and I thought we caused damage doing that.

Read More Cork bounce back with impressive win over Tipperary to reach minor final

“When you get a bad beating, you need a good start in the next game and we got that which I think will help this group a lot.

“We scored 3-20 having scored only 0-5 the first day.”

Cork manager Michael O'Brien. Picture: INPHO/Tom Maher

Meanwhile, RTÉ’s live simultaneous broadcasting of the Munster hurling games in Thurles and Ennis begs the obvious question as to where Sunday Game presenter Joanne Cantwell will rock up.

You’d imagine it will be Semple Stadium for the Tipp-Cork encounter with one eye on the developments between Clare and Waterford at Cusack Park.

This is one for the fair maidens only —would you fancy being the next Joanne?

Or maybe you see yourself slotting in as the next Jacqui Hurley, especially if you’ve Cork connections?

Then, again it could be that you’re from Tipp exiled in the People’s Republic and you’d prefer to follow the path taken by fellow Tipp-woman Claire McNamara?

This is by introduction to the second year of an initiative by Sport Ireland and their launch ‘Women in Sport: Analysis@Punditry Training Opportunity.’ The governing body is looking for candidates to take part in expert training on pre-during-and-post sport event analysis and punditry for broadcast, TV, Radio and Live Streaming.

The programme is run in conjunction with the Communications Clinic, who supply experts in training and development.

It will take place over three/four days and will provide the successful candidates with the understanding and practical skills of working in a live studio environment, preparation and research for broadcast, on-air delivery, establishing areas of specialisation, and establishing relationships with key stakeholders.

The successful candidates will also take part in a mentorship programme, which will help them learn from the best in the business.

The programme contains a Punditry and Media Skills Boot Camp, a speaker and mentor day, studio experience, and on-going mentorship.

At the end of it all participants will a wide range of skills, from having the confidence and capability to be able to contribute to sporting media of all types to knowing their own communication style as well as understanding the role and demands of producers, presenters, contributors and pundits.

Nora Stapleton, who heads up Women in Sport, outlined who they’re targeting.

“The ideal candidate is someone who knows their chosen sport inside-out, has a natural eye for spotting trends and patterns in sport with the ability to focus on the finer details,” she said.

“We are looking for someone who is passionate about sport and isn’t shy of putting her opinions and points across.

“It’s important to note that no previous experience of media or broadcast work is required.”

Only those applicants with an audio or video clip of their analysis/punditry/commentary will be accepted.

The closing date is midnight next Friday, May 27 and further information can be had by contacting womeninsportproject@sportireland.ie.