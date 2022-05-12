Cork GAA: Éire Óg host Ballincollig for crunch league game

BALLINCOLLIG pop over the neighbour’s wall to play great rivals Éire Óg in the stand-out game in round six of the Cork Credit Unions Football League in Ovens on Saturday at 5pm.

The visitors top Division 1A with nine points from their five appearances and Ballincollig hold a three-point lead over their opponents, who are one of three clubs bracketed on six points.

The pair had contrasting experiences last time out with the ‘Village’ needing an injury-time equalising goal from Cork U20 forward Darragh O’Mahony to salvage a point in a 1-11 to 0-14 draw with Ballingeary, who are in the lower portion of the table.

Cork U20's Darragh O'Mahony rescued Ballincollig with an equalising goal last time out against Ballingeary. Picture Brendan Gleeson

It ended Ballincollig’s 100% record though they remain unbeaten, something Éire Óg, however, wouldn’t mind bringing to an end.

They’ll be full of confidence after ending Castlehaven’s run of victories, leaving west Cork with both points from a morale-boosting 3-15 to 2-14 success.

Three second-half goals from Daniel Goulding, Joe Cooper and Joe O’Shea did the trick as manager Podsie O’Mahony attempts to build on the victory.

In a tightly congested table, Kiskeam are second on seven points following their 1-10 to 0-8 win over St Michael’s, when Sean O’Sullivan contributed 0-4 and Adrian Carroll a goal.

The Duhallow club stay in the north of the county with a visit to Fermoy also on Saturday for a 4pm start.

The Haven’s position doesn’t factor in their game-in-hand away to Fermoy which is rescheduled for June 8, but they’ll expect to get back to winning ways against St Michael’s in Mahon tomorrow evening at 7.30.

Despite goals from a Conor O’Driscoll penalty in the first-half and a second from Robbie Minihane, the Haven couldn’t retain their advantage against Éire Óg.

They’ll be keen to make amends with captain Mark Collins and Michael Hurley in attack two of their influential players.

Like Éire Óg and the Haven, county champions St Finbarr’s are also on six points, bouncing back from the Ballincollig defeat to overcome Mallow by six with Cillian Myers-Murray, Ben Groogan and Eoghan McGreevey supplying the bulk of their 0-16.

The action should have begun this evening with Division 1B pacesetters Nemo Rangers hosting O’Donovan Rossa in Trabeg, but they’ve received a walk-over to extend their winning sequence to six games.

Nemo have been in sensational goal-scoring form recently, hitting nine in their big wins over Douglas and Carbery Rangers to dominate the section with just three games to play and are poised to grab one of the two semi-final spots on offer.

Who’d accompany them is less clear with second-placed Cill na Martra holding a one-point advantage over Valley Rovers, who, in turn are two in front of Clyda Rovers.

The Gaeltacht club head to Carrigaline while it’s a battle of the Rovers in Brinny on Sunday afternoon at 4pm.

There’s a right scrap developing in Division 2A, where only three points separate leaders Nemo’s second string from Bandon in sixth.

Division 2B leaders Kanturk have another north Cork derby at home to third-placed Mitchelstown on Saturday with Knocknagree in second travelling to Coachford to play Aghabullogue on Sunday.

FIXTURES:

Cork Credit Union Football Leagues:

FRIDAY:

Division 1 Group A: St Michael’s v Castlehaven, Mahon, 7.30pm.

Division 2 Group A: Bandon v Newmarket, Bandon, 8pm; Rockchapel v St Vincent’s, Glantane, 8pm.

Division 3 Group B: Mayfield v St Finbarr’s, Mayfield, 7.15pm.

SATURDAY:

Division 1 Group A: Ballingeary v Mallow, Ballingeary, 4pm; Fermoy v Kiskeam, Fermoy, 4pm; St Finbarr’s v Newcestown, Togher, 4pm; Éire Óg v Ballincollig, Ovens, 5pm.

Division 1 Group B: Carrigaline v Cill na Martra, Carrigaline, 4pm; Clonakilty v Douglas, Clonakilty, 4pm.

Division 2 Group A: Bantry Blues v Nemo Rangers, Wolfe Tone Park, 4pm; Dohenys v Macroom, Dunmanway, 4pm; Glanworth v Ballydesmond, Glanworth, 4pm.

Division 2 Group B: Dromtarriffe v Castletownbere, Dromtarriffe, 4pm; Kanturk v Mitchelstown, Kanturk, 4pm; Bishopstown v Na Piarsaigh, Bishopstown, 7.30pm.

Division 3 Group A: Adrigole v Gabriel Rangers, Adrigole, 4pm; Kildorrery v Kinsale, Kildorrery, 4pm.

Division 3 Group B: Boherbue v Ballinora, Boherbue, 4pm; Millstreet v Glenville, Millstreet, 4pm.

SUNDAY:

Division 1 Group B: Valley Rovers v Clyda Rovers, Brinny, 4pm.

Division 2 Group B: Aghabullogue v Aghada, Coachford, 11.30am; Naomh Aban v Knocknagree, Coachford, 1pm.

Division 3 Group A: Iveleary v Kilshannig, Inchigeelagh, 2pm.