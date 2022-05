CORK'S midfield pick has been reduced by news that Brian Hartnett is sidelined for at least six weeks following a serious hamstring tear.

The Douglas and UCC player will miss the first round of qualifiers next week and more than likely his Cork season is over.

The Rebels will drawn out of the hat on Monday against one from Mayo, Tyrone, Armagh, Monaghan, Meath, Clare and Louth, with the first team out of the hat at home.

It’s Hartnett’s second such injury, having been injured during the Sigerson Cup game against UCD which forced him out of practically all Cork’s Division 2 games.

His only appearance came off the bench late in the victory over Offaly in the concluding game, which secured Cork’s place in the division.

Hartnett was an unused substitute in the Munster semi-final defeat by Kerry when Cork lined out with Ian Maguire and Colm O’Callaghan at eight and nine.

Senior defender Kevin Flahive, who excelled in his man-marking role on David Clifford, had surgery on his torn cruciate during the week and is expected to be out of action for 12 months.

Cork had already lost joint-captain Seán Meehan, an All-Star nominee for the season, to injury earlier this spring.