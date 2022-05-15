Sun, 15 May, 2022 - 08:30

Cork duo secure European medals at Taekwondo Championships

Joey Shaw and Cian Barrett shone at the tournament in Croatia
Cork duo secure European medals at Taekwondo Championships

Dave Larkin, Finn Martin, Odin McNulty, Cian Barrett, Joey Shaw at the European Taekwondo Championships Championships.

TWO Cork Taekwondo Clubs were celebrating after their students won medals for Ireland at the European Taekwondo Championships.

16-year-old Joey Shaw from Passage West School of Taekwondo and 17-year-old Cian Barrett from Cork ITA Club were selected to represent Team Ireland at the 36th Senior and 27th Junior AETF European Taekwondo Championships held in Poreč, Croatia. 

The teens were stepping up to international elite level for the first time and returned after winning three silver medals between them.

First up was Barrett, who competed in Individual Junior Male Patterns. He won his first round against Bosnia before losing out in next round for a place in the quarter-final to a Dutch opponent.

This disappointment was short-lived as Barrett joined his Cork and Ireland teammate Shaw to compete in Junior Male Team Patterns. Along with teammates Finn Martin (Dublin), and Dave Larkin and Odin McNulty (Clare) they did magnificently, beating Spain 5-0 in the quarter-final, Romania 4-1 in the semi-final before narrowly losing out to Scotland in the final to claim European silver medals.

Shaw then competed in the Individual Male Junior Sparring -68kg category beating his Norwegian opponent 4-0 after extra time before narrowly losing out to his Scottish foe for a place in the quarter-final.

This disappointment was short-lived as he was selected to compete as part of the Male Junior Sparring Team, fighting in every match. Along with teammates Finn Martin from Dublin, Shane Alison (Laois), Dubliners Adam Power and Sam Keogh, and Dannan Fox (Clare), he battled hard to earn wins over Romania and Germany, making it through to the final and taking silver against Ukraine.

This was a great achievement from the Cork boys with Shaw taking home two European silver medals in Team Sparring and Team Patterns and Barrett a European Silver Medal in Team Patterns. 

The future in international competition is bright for these young stars.

Cork was also represented on the Irish team with Cian’s brother Jack Barrett of Cork ITA involved in Male Junior Sparring -50kg and Conor Cooper (East Cork Taekwondo) entering the Male Junior Sparring -56kg. 
Barrett took his Polish opponent to extra time before bowing out in a closely contested match, while Cooper won his first-round tie against Romania before exiting in the next phase against Slovenia.

Read More

Cork MMA ace Patrick Lehane steps up for huge fight in Florida

More in this section

Louth Senior Football Squad Training Cork are drawn at home to Louth in first round of All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers
Cork v Kildare - Allianz Football League Division 2 South Round 1 Cork footballer Brian Hartnett ruled out of All-Ireland qualifiers
Robbie O'Flynn gets a shot away under pressure 15/5/2022 Tony Considine on where the Cork v Tipp game will be won and lost
other sports
<p>Michael Harty, winner of the Midleton five-mile race in a record 24:21, receiving his prize from Christine Murphy of sponsors Mercer. Also included is race organiser Marc Dalton. Picture: John Walshe </p>

Michael Harty and Breda Gaffney win the Midleton Five-miler road race in style

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more