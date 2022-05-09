Cork City WFC manager Paul Farrell steps down as manager of the club

CORK CITY Football Club have officially confirmed that Paul Farrell has stepped down as manager of the Women’s First Team due to what has been described as ‘work and personal commitments.’

Farrell initially took on the role of women’s manager last June on an interim basis for the remainder of the 2021 season following the sudden departure of former boss Rónán Collins.

His coaching career started with Lakewood Athletic before he then became the City women’s assistant manager in June of 2018, having previously spent three years coaching at UCC while he also managed Ballinhassig’s Munster Senior League side.

After steadying the ship towards the end of the last campaign, it was announced last November that Farrell would remain at the helm for the 2022 Women’s National League season as the club looked to improve from its second last place finish.

But things haven’t gone according to plan as the Rebel Army are still currently second from bottom in the table having won just two and lost seven of their nine games so far, with a number of those losses coming by big margins.

And speaking to the club’s official website on Monday afteroon, Farrell explained the reasons for his decision.

“I have really enjoyed my time at Cork City FC. I am a fan of the club and it has been an honour to manage the team,” he began.

“Work and personal commitments have made it harder and harder to continue on in the role, and it has reached a point where I felt that the best thing for all concerned was to step away and give someone else the opportunity to take the team forward.

“I have really enjoyed working with the club, the staff and the players, and they all have my best wishes for the future.”

Cork City's Nadine Seward takes on Athlone Town's Muireann Devaney during the SSE Airtricity Womens national league at Turner's Cross. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

City Chairman Declan Carey added: “We are all extremely grateful to Paul for the work he has put in over the last 12 months as manager, as well as the work he put in previously as assistant manager.

“Paul has worked extremely hard with the club and the players to continue bringing talented young players through from our academy teams, and he has made a big contribution to Cork City FC throughout his time here.

“Paul has put an enormous amount of time and energy into the role, and he has been a pleasure to deal with.

"We thank him for all of the work he has put in and wish him the very best for the future.”

Farrell will speak to the players prior to training this evening and the club will inform the squad about the interim management of the team with a further statement expected to follow in due course.