Cork City unlucky to fall short at Turner's Cross to Wexford

Cork City FC 1 Wexford Youths 2

UNDER the caretaker management of Jess Lawton, the Cork City Women's team cruelly fell to defeat in the Women’s National League at the hands of Wexford Youths at Turner's Cross.

However, this much-improved performance will have given City some positives and this will be something they will look to build on over the coming weeks.

The first half proved to be an engaging affair with City looking like a rejuvenated outfit compared to recent weeks. Wexford had an early sight of goal when Kylie Murphy was unable to keep her effort on target in the box.

City were energetic in the opening stages and the hosts had a decent opportunity to take the lead in the 11th minute of action.

From an Orlaith Deasy long ball that Becky Cassin headed into her path, Nadine Seward controlled neatly before unleashing a powerful effort that was saved by Wexford goalkeeper Meave Williams.

The opening half was proving to be a compelling affair, with the City players producing a determined display.

Wexford’s attacking pressure grew by the half-hour mark. The away side had a big opportunity to take the lead at this point, when Murphy was unable to steer the ball home from a corner kick.

Ellen Molloy blasted wide from long range for Wexford on 38 minutes.

Taking everything into consideration, this was a decent opening 45 minutes from City and there were certainly some elements for caretaker boss Lawton to be encouraged by.

It was Wexford that went in front with 52 minutes played on the clock. The visitors scored through a moment of quality by Ellen Molloy, who showed why she is one of the brightest young female talents in Irish football with a sweetly struck free-kick, despite the best efforts from Abby McCarthy to keep it out.

In truth, it was a cruel blow for City, given the manner and application of their performance up to that particular point. City responded in exactly the right manner and got back on level terms through a thunderbolt of a finish from Becky Cassin.

Wexford were wondering how they had not gone back in front in the 68th minute when a dangerous ball into the box from Molloy was not finished to the net.

The away side did go back into the lead a few minutes later. Emma Walker did well to head into the back of the net after getting into a decent position in the box to meet a Ciara Rossiter cross.

Rossiter went close with a chipped effort over City goalkeeper McCarthy which went just wide, with the same playing going close again for Wexford in the closing stages of the second half.

It was a defeat for City, but definitely something for Lawton to build on as caretaker manager.

Next up for City is an away trip to face Sligo Rovers next weekend.

Orlaith Deasy, Cork City FC, in action at Turner's Cross. Picture: Larry Cummins.

CORK CITY: Abby McCarthy; Danielle Burke, Ciara McNamara, Zara Foley, Nadine Seward, Christina Dring, Riona Crowley, Becky Cassin, Orlaith Deasy, Eva Mangan, Lauren Singleton.

Subs: Aoife Cronin for Dring (65), Aoibhin Donnelly for Seward (76), Shaunagh McCarthy for Singleton, Ellie O’Brien for Crowley (both 81).

WEXFORD YOUTHS: Meave Williams; Nicola Sinnott, Della Doherty, Meabh Russell, Orlaith Condon, Freya De Mange, Siun Murdiff, Ellen Molloy, Ciara Rossiter, Emma Walker, Kylie Murphy.

Sub: Jess Lawler for Walker (70).

Referee: Marc Lynch.