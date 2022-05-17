Cork City star Matt Healy will stay with the club until the end of the season much to Colin Healy's delight

CORK CITY have extended the loan deal of Matt Healy with the club until the end of the season.

The Ipswich Town player’s initial loan deal was due to expire at the end of June, however the Cork native will now remain with the club to help them in the promotion push for the rest of the season.

Healy, who arrived at the club in January has scored three times from midfield this season in his 12 appearances.

Healy’s current deal with his parent club expires this summer but the club do hold the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months.

Although the Riverstick native has extended his loan with City he has admitted in the past his ambitions of playing for Ipswich’s first team and representing Ireland at a higher level, having played for his country at U15,U16 and U17, and will be hoping that extending his stay with City can help him achieve this.

Speaking about his targets when he first arrived at City Healy said:

“My ambition has always been to play at the highest level, but for now, my aim is to play games with City and help the team in any way that I can and then I will see what happens when my loan deal expires and go from there.

Healy’s extension will come as welcomed news to City supporters with the player quickly having established himself as a fan’s favourite.

His wonder goals in particular against Waterford and Cobh Ramblers have been the pickout moments in the player’s short career with City.

Healy has become a pivotal member of the City team and his decision to remain on leeside will no doubt help the club in their chances of gaining promotion.

Speaking to CorkCityFC.ie regarding extending his stay, Healy said; “I’m very pleased to be here until the end of the season.

"I’m really enjoying my football at the moment and being a part of this team.

"We have had a good start to the season and it has been fantastic to play for my hometown club in front of such brilliant crowds at Turner’s Cross.”

City boss Colin Healy welcomed the news: “We are very happy to have Matt here until the end of the season and we would like to thank Ipswich for their help in extending the loan.

"Matt has done very well for us since he came into the team; his all-round play has been excellent and he has got a few very important goals too.”

He’s a Cork lad and he is really enjoying playing for the club, so we are pleased to have him on board until the end of the season.”