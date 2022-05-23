Cork are drawn at home to Louth in first round of All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers

LADY luck smiled on Cork footballers in Monday’s All-Ireland SFC R1 Qualifiers’ draw, when they got a home draw against Louth, who are managed by Mickey Harte.

The game will be played at either Pairc Ui Chaoimh or Pairc Ui Rinn on the weekend of June 4-5, details to be confirmed by Croke Park later.

Cork and Louth have recent history with the Rebels winning league games in 2020 and 2018.

Four years ago, goals from Sean White (Clonakilty) and Cian Kiely (Ballincollig) helped Cork to a 2-11 to 0-8 victory in Division 2, when Cork finished with 13 men.

Louth finished bottom after losing all seven games and they slipped to Division 4 in 2020, winning just one of their seven games and losing to Cork by 5-19 to 0-16 en route.

But, the presence of the former All-Ireland Tyrone winning manager has galvanized Louth because Harte steered them to back-to-back promotions.

This season they joined Cork in Division 2 next year by topping the third division table and then defeating Munster finalists Limerick by 1-14 to 1-12 in the final.

In this year’s championship Louth had five goals to spare over Carlow, but Kildare proved too strong in the next round, winning by 2-22 to 0-12.

Cork’s lone appearance in Munster ended in a 0-23 to 0-11 defeat at the hands of champions Kerry.

The draw is: Mayo v Monaghan, Castlebar; Clare v Meath, Ennis; Cork v Louth, Cork venue; Armagh v Tyrone, Athletic Grounds.