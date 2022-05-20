Cobh Ramblers grab a draw at Treaty United in lively Munster derby

Treaty United 2 Cobh Ramblers 2

A SOLID display from Cobh Ramblers saw them share the points with Treaty United in this Munster derby at the Markets Field on Friday night.

There was a first league start handed to James O’Leary, who was most recently with Cork City U19s. Treaty had former Cobh players in their starting 11 through Charlie Fleming and Lee Devitt.

The home side had a brilliant chance to take the lead in the opening minute, but Dean George fired inches wide from a Conor Melody cross. Devitt moments later headed over from another positive attacking move.

Treaty had a penalty kick in the sixth minute following a handball in the box. Marc Ludden made no mistake from the spot and confidently slotted the ball into the corner.

Cobh got back on level terms in pretty bizarre circumstances through an own goal. A Treaty backpass by Joe Gorman towards goalkeeper Jack Brady was overhit, which he was unable to prevent from crossing the line.

Buoyed by the leveller, Ramblers were seeing more of the possession, as Dean George fired over the crossbar with an ambitious effort on 21 minutes for Treaty.

Conor Melody saw his shot go just wide for the hosts just past the half-hour mark. O’Leary was looking an attacking weapon for Cobh and he forced a good save from Treaty keeper Brady after a good run towards the box.

Brady made an outstanding save to deny an almost certain Ramblers goal through Danny O’Connell, with Cobh opening the Treaty defence up through a fine move and a Jack Larkin backheel.

The sides went in level at the break and it was a fair reflection overall on the first half.

Treaty look to begin the second half brightly when Matt Keane crossed for Sean Guerins, who volleyed over the crossbar on 48 minutes.

But it was Ramblers that went into the lead in the 52nd minute. Brendan Frahill headed in neatly from a free that the home side failed to clear.

However, Treaty got back on level terms when they were awarded another penalty kick. Ludden again slotted home from the spot.

Ramblers went very close to going back in front on 62 minutes when a powerful Luke Desmond strike came crashing off the crossbar.

Cobh then went down to 10 men, after O’Sullivan Connell was given his marching orders following a last-man-back challenge on Dean George. Sean Barron was sharp from the resultant free-kick by Ludden.

Heading into the last 10 minutes, Barron saved well again to deny a Joe Collins strike.

TREATY UNITED: Jack Brady; Charlie Fleming, Marc Ludden, Sean Guerins, Callum McNamara, Conor Melody, Joe Collins, Dean George, Lee Devitt, Matt Keane, Joe Gorman.

COBH RAMBLERS: Sean Barron; Daragh O’Sullivan Connell, Harlain Mbayo, Brendan Frahill, Michael McCarthy; Jason Abbott; Jack Larkin, Pierce Phillips, Luke Desmond, James O’Leary; Danny O’Connell.

Subs: Beineón O'Brien-Whitmarsh for Phillips, Darryl Walsh for Larkin (both 73), Sean McGrath for O’Leary (83).

Referee: Declan Toland.