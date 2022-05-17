Brid Stack returns to action with her club St Val's in league game against Fermoy

FORMER Cork senior footballer and GWS Giants AFLW star Bríd Stack made a welcome return for St Val’s in the Cork LGFA county league last weekend.

Yet to decide on her future, Stack made her presence felt by playing an entire Division 1A League fixture against Fermoy.

Lining out at centre-back, the former All-Star contributed two points. Yet, the GWS Giants AFLW player couldn’t prevent her club from suffering a third consecutive league defeat.

Fermoy moved into joint-second place in the Division 1A League following their second win in three outings. Level at the break, the hosts pulled away when Saoirse Moore, Aisling Daly and Michelle Parker combined for nine points in a 3-14 to 3-10 win.

Fermoy’s goals were netted by Daly, Abbie Scannell and Teresa Murphy. A battling St Val’s scores came courtesy of Miriam Cotter (2-3), Eilish Galvin (1-0), Ellen Coakley, Bríd Stack and Aisling Buckley.

Division 1A table-toppers Éire Óg maintained their perfect start courtesy of a 3-6 to 0-8 defeat of Inch Rovers.

Laura Cleary grabbed 1-2 in a game Leah Hayes, Niamh O’Shea and Shauna Cronin also featured on the scoreboard for the Ovens club. Inch’s first league loss included six points from Annie Walsh and additional Sarah Harrington and Noelle O’Donovan scores.

In the same division, Araglen Desmonds Buí picked up their first win thanks to a high-scoring 3-13 to 2-14 victory at home to Kinsale. Julie Dennehy was on top form and contributed 2-8 of Araglen’s total. Claire O’Connor and Kate Dennehy also kick some fine scores for an Araglen outfit Hannah Sullivan, Laura Kelly and Orlaith McAuliffe impressed.

Clonakilty remains the club to catch atop Cork LGFA Division 1B following their third consecutive league win. The West Cork side proved too strong for Valley Rovers and scored five goals en-route to maintaining their perfect start.

Sinead O’Donovan (2), Kate O’Donovan (2) and Mille Condon found the net during a convincing Clonakilty victory. Rebecca McAree, Ruth Shanley, Ciara Ryan and Kiya O’Mahony also made positive contributions.

Mourneabbey’s early season woes continued with Aghada inflicting a second consecutive Division 1B League defeat on the county champions. Natalia O’Connor, Amelia Cooper, Yvonne Bourgoine and Kaitlin Smith stood out in a 1-13 to to 0-6 Aghada victory. Amanda Bennett netted the game’s only goal.

Glanmire moved into joint-second place in the Division 1B table following a superb encounter with Bride Rovers. The former ran out 3-12 to 2-12 winners at the conclusion of a thrilling contest. Lucy Greene (penalty) and Sarah O’Brien goals handed Glanmire a 2-8 to 0-6 interval lead.

Orlaith Roche added a third goal during a second half Bride Rovers fought back to within three points of the eventual winners. Jen Barry and Leah Hallihan found the net for a Rovers team that experienced their first league loss of the year.

Douglas and Dohenys share top spot in Division 2 with each side yet to drop a point after three rounds of fixtures.

A 4-7 to 1-12 victory away to O’Donovan Rossa maintained Douglas’ impressive start. The Skibbereen club led 0-9 to 2-2 at the break but their opponents utilised a strengthening wind to pull away in the second half.

Dearbhla Snow and Aoife Kelleher raised green flags during the opening period before additional Snow and Ciara McCarthy goals wrapped up the points. Amy Curtin, Emma Fitzgerald, Abbie O’Sullivan and Dearbhla Snow were the pick of Douglas’ top performers.

Kate O’Donovan top scored with 0-5 for an O’Donovan Rossa outfit in which Fionnuala O’Driscoll, Lia Hogan, Aine McCarthy, Sharon Stoutt and Mallaidh O’Neill played prominent roles.

Dohenys’ positive start continued with a 2-9 to 0-10 win at home to West Cork rivals Rosscarbery. Mairead Crowley and Noelle O’Mahony found the net for the winners on an afternoon Ava O’Donovan, Mags Collins and Clare Hurley’s efforts ensured Dohenys stayed in joint-first place.

Elsewhere in Division 2, Donoughmore got off the mark courtesy of a narrow 2-12 to 2-9 victory at home to Bantry Blues. Naomh Abán inflicted a first league defeat upon Castlehaven following a 3-10 to 0-12 triumph in Union Hall. Grainne O’Sullivan, Siobhan Courtney, Katie Cronin, Noreen O’Sullivan, Eilis Bohane and Emma Daly were amongst the Haven’s scorers.

Tadhg Mac Carthaigh claimed their second Division 4 victory of the new campaign away to Mallow. The West Cork side ran out convincing 1-14 to 2-5 winners thanks to Kate McCarthy’s solitary goal. Additional Rachel Leonard, Amy McKennedy, Clodagh O’Neill, Jennifer Collins and Helena Collins scores maintained Tadhg Mac Carthaigh’s impressive early-season form.