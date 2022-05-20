Blarney United claim U17 title after draw with rivals Carrigaline

Carrigaline United 1 Blarney United 1

BLARNEY UNITED have crowned Daly Industrial Supplies U17 Premier League champions when they got the point they needed in a 1-1 draw against title rivals Carrigaline United in a pulsating game at Ballea Park recently.

Although Blarney dominated large periods of the first half, however, they went in at the break trailing courtesy of a goal from Carrig’s Daragh Mulchinock.

Carrigaline came more into the game in the restart forcing the Jack Forde into some superb saves but were caught with a sucker punch a minute from full time when Fionn Hughes pounced on a loose ball in the box to drive his effort into the net to wild celebrations on the Blarney sideline.

The visitors were quick to settle in the game with Alex Lynch and Eoin O’Sullivan coming close to breaking the deadlock.

Sam Grundza then was called into action for Carrig, when he had to go full stretch to tip Oscar Ahern’s powerful effort around the post.

The home side then had their first real chance of the game when Conor Varian’s low effort went narrowly wide.

James Fogarty of the Cork Youth League presenting the cup to Blarney United captain Dan Murphy.

Then they stunned Blarney to take the lead 1-0 against the play in the 36th minute when Daragh Mulchinock was on hand at the far post to tap home Sean Casey’s low cross.

Carrigaline started the second half on the front foot and came close to extending their lead five minutes from the restart, when substitute Aaron McCarthy raced on to a loose ball outside the box but was denied by a brave save by Jack Forde in the Blarney goal.

The game started to become more open with Blarney having to throw caution to the wind to try to get back into the game, however, that left them vulnerable at the back with Carrig very dangerous on the break. McCarthy came close again for the home side in the 65th minute, only for his effort to crash off the crossbar.

Then Sean Connolly came close for Blarney but he also saw his 25-yard powerful effort hit the crossbar in the 84th minute.

The game was level five minutes later when Fionn Hughes found space inside the box to calmly stroke home to give Blarney the title in a very entertaining game.

CARRIGALINE UNITED: Sam Grundza, Jack Mangan, Sean Twomey, Cian Donovan, Ciaran Kearney, Daragh Mulchinock, KillIian McNulty, Conor Varian, Samuel Horgan, Sean Casey.

Subs: Aaron McCarthy for Twomey (h-t), Scott Connolly for Casey (82), Callum O’Leary for Donovan (90), Tommy Spooner for Mangan (90).

BLARNEY UNITED: Jack Forde, Conor O'Sullivan, Joe Kiely, Ben O’Connell, Eoin O’Sullivan, Sean Connolly, Alex Lynch, Daniel Blake, Oscar Ahern, Daniel Murphy, Brian Egan.

Subs: Ronan O’Keeffe for Lynch (67), Fionn Hughes for Murphy (75), Daniel O’Leary for O’Connell (81).

Referee: Ray Allen.