Bishopstown Lawn Tennis Club host bumper doubles event

THE BISHOPSTOWN Lawn Tennis Club Senior Doubles Open drew players all over Cork for seven days of action.

The event returned after a two-year break due to the pandemic, bigger and better than ever, and concluded last weekend.

The BLTC Senior Open is one of the most popular all year and always attracts large entries, with men’s, ladies and mixed-doubles competitions for all grades.

BLTC club captain Rosita Murphy said they were delighted with its popularity after a hiatus.

“It was a fantastic week for us and we were delighted to open our doors again to tennis players and supporters who came to enjoy the fun and competition. There were some fantastic games of tennis played over the week and everyone had a great time.

“The event would not be possible without the many volunteers who helped out during the week and we are so thankful to each person for giving their time and energy to making this event the great one it is.”

Patrick and Ian Eaton, Kinsale, before their match at the Bishopstown Lawn Tennis Club senior doubles open tournament 2022. Picture: David Keane.

The event’s main sponsor was Bishopstown Credit Union with additional support and sponsorship from Clancy’s Bar and Restaurant, Physioshop.ie, The Cork International Hotel, Rackets.ie, Callanan Surveyors and McCarthys Butchers in Bishopstown.

Established in 1979, Bishopstown LTC is one of Cork’s leading tennis clubs and is well known for its friendly and welcoming atmosphere. BLTC has six outdoor floodlit artificial grass tennis courts and a clubhouse with changing facilities, function and meeting room and kitchen. The club recently saw a boom in membership as more people opted to take up tennis over the last few years. The club runs a number of activities like Rusty Rackets, Cardio Tennis and Junior Coaching.

Audrey Fitzpatrick, Douglas, taking part in the grade 5 ladies doubles. Picture: David Keane

Head coach Conor Twomey said: “Over the years we have seen our membership increasing gradually. All levels of tennis ability are catered for from beginner to social to competitive. The club is also participating in and holding junior and veteran competitions.

“New members are welcome so have a look around our website or drop into the club. We want to become a major part of the community and make tennis available for all. We have big plans.”

Aidan Cotter, Douglas, taking part in the grade 2 mixed doubles. Picture: David Keane.

BLTC is open for new members but with the interest in tennis increasing, may have to close membership soon. Recently the club had a fundraiser to raise money for those affected by the war in the Ukraine, generating almost €2,500 from members. The clubhouse played host to an amazing cake sale as members arrived with their homemade baking. One member even made a tennis-themed cake which was used for a silent auction on the day.

Social committee lead Niamh Smith added: “We were delighted we were able to raise so much money as a club to help those affected by the war in the Ukraine. We had a fantastic fundraising day and the weather was certainly on our side on the day.”