Banteer through to Corinthians Cup semi-final after victory over Richmond 

CFC Banteer 2

Richmond 0

CFC Banteer have qualified for the Corinthian’s Cup semi-final after a 2-0 victory over Richmond at the Banteer Sports Complex.

Banteer had the lion’s share throughout and certainly created more chances than their opponents.

Richmond fought hard over the contest with Alan Hickey, Liam Duff and Damien Whelton having to defend quite a lot to keep Banteer’s Chris Taylor, Liam O’Brien and Daniel Culloty at bay.

Banteer made an immediate impression on the game when Daniel Culloty fed Chris Taylor who turned inside to his right before blazing over.

And it took a top-drawer interception by Whelton to deny Taylor an early goal-scoring opportunity from Jamie Sexton’s low cross.

Then, after a corner was cleared, Tadgh Murphy latched on to the loose ball before firing low off a defender and when it broke for Taylor, he touched goal-wards into the hands of Tomaski.

Banteer were holding possession very efficiently and after Liam O’Brien drilled low at Tomaski, he shipped a neat ball into space for Jamie Sexton, but the winger fired disappointingly wide.

The hosts nosed in front on 34 minutes when a looping shot-cum-cross from Chris Taylor dipped over the head of Paddy Tomaski to hand Banteer a deserved advantage.

Banteer continued to probe with David Murphy rifling his first time effort from Daniel Culloty’s pass straight at Tomaski.

CFC Banteer's Tom McAuliffe gets the better of Richmond's Dean Hickey in this dual for possession.

Richmond were challenging hard to get a foothold on the game, but it was Timmy Murphy who found Jamie Sexton with a weighted pass and after the winger embarked on a run down the right flank, he unleashed an effort that flashed narrowly over.

Sexton then won good possession after getting past two defenders and released a cross that looked destined for Taylor, but Liam Duff came to his side’s rescue to make a timely intervention before the break.

As the second half took off, Richmond did create a decent chance when Dean Hickey took control near the edge of the box, but he delayed a bit too much before drilling an effort that saw McCarthy stretch to push out for a corner.

But, when play switched to the other end, Daniel Culloty produced a fine run which took him deep into the Richmond half before releasing a fine effort that whistled narrowly over.

And when Tadgh Murphy slipped a measured ball through for Jamie Sexton, Damian Whelton produced an inch-perfect tackle to deny the winger a certain goal-scoring chance.

Richmond fell further behind as a result of fortuitous circumstances when Timmy Murphy’s free kick went in off Duff to double Banteer’s advantage in the 65th minute.

Soon afterwards, Liam O’Brien showed subtle skills before lifting his volley over.

Banteer had another chance minutes later when O’Brien teed up Jack Murphy with a cushioned pass, but he drilled over from the edge of the box.

Richmond rallied well with efforts from Dara Cremin soaring over, followed by a decent effort from Alan Hickey’s long range strike that was collected comfortably by McCarthy shortly before time.

Referee: Brendan O’Regan.

CFC Banteer: Kevin McCarthy, Tadgh Murphy, Tom McAuliffe, Martin Kearney, Cathal O’Donoghue, David Murphy, Jamie Sexton, Daniel Culloty, Chris Taylor, Liam O’Brien and Timmy Murphy.

Subs: Jack Murphy for Timmy Murphy (half-time).

Richmond: Paddy Tomaski, Ruairi Collier, Aaron Hickey, Alan Hickey, Liam Duff, Damian Whelton, Gary McSweeney, Ian Harris, Dean Hickey, Dara Cremin and Cian Rickard

Subs: Conor Walsh for Damian Whelton (75).