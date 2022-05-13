Fri, 13 May, 2022 - 08:53

Ballincollig's James Cronin joins Leicester Tigers after spell at Biarritz

31-year-old prop is vastly experienced from his time in Munster
Former Munster player James Cronin. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

FORMER Munster and Ireland player James Cronin is moving to Leicester Tigers.

The Ballincollig native switches to England after spending time in France with Biarritz Olympique.

The 31-year-old prop played 140 times for Munster in Pro12, Pro14 and European Champions Cup competitions before leaving last season.

He previously lined out in the AIL for Highfield, where his brother Miah remains a key figure.

Discussing the move to Tigers, Cronin said: “You can see that Leicester Tigers is a club on the up, led by a world-class coach in Steve Borthwick, and I want to push myself in an environment like that which he has created.

“To be a part of what is being built at the club is a massive driver for me.

“I see myself as a hard-working, confrontational player and, in the chats I have had with Steve, he wants to see those traits from me.

“I hope that with my performances I can earn the respect of the Leicester Tigers fans.”

Cronin is among a number of signings the Premiership leaders announced, including former Leinster fly-half Jimmy Gopperth.

