Nature of Vera exit sad to see

REGARDLESS of what happened behind the scenes, the way Vera Pauw’s departure from her role as Republic of Ireland manager has played out in the public without full explanation is sad to see.

Of course, there has been plenty of controversy throughout the Dutchwoman’s tenure, but even so, the continuation of a conversation — that was clearly concluded by the FAI — by Pauw in the public eye is an awkward watch. That’s not entirely her fault either. A proper explanation from the FAI would be helpful.

Managers come and go, it’s the nature of the job. Pauw got to work out her entire contract, which in this day and age is quite surprising. There have been plenty managers in recent years let go after a couple of bad results — the era of the long-term manager is well and truly over.

We have to firstly, though, applaud Pauw for guiding the Republic of Ireland women to their first major tournament ever. It was incredible.

Having missed out on qualification for Euro 2022, Ireland went on to finish second in their World Cup qualification group. In the play-off game against Scotland, Amber Barrett scored the winner, which sent the squad to the finals.

Ireland really got behind the squad. There were watch parties, there were send-off parties, there were young girls who may have never had a role model who are now looking up to and hoping to one day emulate the success of Katie McCabe or Denise O’Sullivan.

The tournament itself wasn’t a success in the eyes of the squad. In a recent podcast with Cork Credit Unions, O’Sullivan said the aim was to make it out of the group. Following a draw with Nigeria and defeats to Canada and co-hosts Australia, they did not progress.

After the Nigeria game, and in a somewhat outrageous move, Pauw made comments about captain McCabe. The story goes that she called for a substitution during the Nigeria game, but Pauw said “she’s not the coach”.

As far as I can remember, these comments made publicly by Pauw were done so unprovoked, which set alarm bells ringing for many fans. Why air dirty laundry in public? Or any laundry at all for that matter, if it’s not asked about?

McCabe simply responded on social media with a zipped mouth emoji.

There were other major incidents during Pauw’s tenure that could have affected her greatly, but it seemed at the time that the FAI and players were all supportive of her. Allegations were made about her time in America, where she was accused of bullying and belittling behaviour during her time as manager of Houston Dash. She was sanctioned by the NSWL (National Women’s Soccer League) earlier this year, but Pauw denies any wrongdoing. Throw some other minor incidents into the mix, and you have the beginning of the recipe of her removal.

Now that her four-year contract as Ireland manger has not been renewed, some fans have claimed Pauw has been treated poorly, given she was the only manager of a men’s or women’s Irish team to guide Ireland to a World Cup Finals in 20 years.

But there has to be more to it than that. I haven’t seen players jump to her defence, which to me indicates they’re quite happy with the direction the FAI has gone.

Pauw has come out in vehement defence of herself. In an interview with RTÉ’s Tony O’Donoghue, the Dutchwoman spoke about FAI interference with her squad, as well as claiming some coaches were speaking badly about her to players behind her back. She also claimed the “bond between me and the players was so good” and she praised McCabe.

Amongst the general public, the respect for where Pauw has brought women’s football is huge, and will not diminish. But while keeping the public on side, Pauw seemed to lose the dressing room at different points, and then lost the backing of her employer — the FAI.

She is entitled to stand up for herself after losing her job, but the FAI should really make their views on why her contract wasn’t renewed public. Otherwise we see a he said, she said speculation play out in front of our eyes – and that certainly doesn’t help the future of women’s football in Ireland.

We have come so far, let’s be transparent about these major decisions.