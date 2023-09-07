Thu, 07 Sep, 2023 - 13:40

Captain Johnny Sexton to make Ireland return in World Cup opener with Romania

Sexton will make his first competitive appearance in almost six months after being selected to start Saturday’s Rugby World Cup clash with Romania.
Captain Johnny Sexton to make Ireland return in World Cup opener with Romania

Ireland Rugby Squad Training, Complexe de la Chambrerie, Tours, France 6/9/2023

Derek daly

IRELAND Head Coach Andy Farrell has named his Ireland Match Day Squad for Saturday’s Rugby World Cup opener against Romania at Stade de Bordeaux (2.30pm Irish time/3.30pm local time).

Captain Jonathan Sexton returns to the Ireland starting team to lead the side against Romania, as Farrell’s men get their Pool B campaign underway in Bordeaux.

Sexton will make his first competitive appearance in almost six months after being selected to start Saturday’s Rugby World Cup clash with Romania.

Fly-half Sexton missed his country’s three warm-up matches through suspension, having not played since injuring a groin as Ireland clinched the Guinness Six Nations Grand Slam on March 18.

The 38-year-old, who will retire after the tournament, will partner Leinster team-mate Jamison Gibson-Park on his long-awaited comeback in Bordeaux.

Head coach Andy Farrell during an Ireland rugby squad training session at Complexe de la Chambrerie in Tours, France. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Head coach Andy Farrell during an Ireland rugby squad training session at Complexe de la Chambrerie in Tours, France. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ulster hooker Rob Herring will fill the void left by Dan Sheehan’s foot injury, with Ronan Kelleher, who sat out last month’s wins over Italy, England and Samoa amid a hamstring issue, on the bench.

Lock Joe McCarthy, the least experienced international in Ireland’s 33-man group, will make only his second Test start, alongside vice-captain James Ryan.

Wing Mack Hansen and world player of the year Josh van der Flier, who is on the bench, are notable absentees from the line-up.

Keith Earls has been selected ahead of Hansen on the right wing, with Van der Flier’s non-selection resulting in Peter O’Mahony lining up at openside flanker and Tadhg Beirne switching from the second row to blindside.

Head coach Andy Farrell has selected the bulk of his star names, including 10 Leinster players, for the Pool B opener.

First-choice props Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong join Herring in the front row, while number eight Caelan Doris completes the back row.

Playmakers Gibson-Park and Sexton will line up ahead of centres Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose.

Wing James Lowe and full-back Hugo Keenan are among six World Cup debutants in the starting team.

Ireland's Peter O'Mahony celebrates after the England game with his son Theo and his daughter Indie
Ireland's Peter O'Mahony celebrates after the England game with his son Theo and his daughter Indie

That figure increases to 10 when including a bench which will be needed amid forecast temperatures of around 35 degrees Celsius at Stade de Bordeaux.

Kelleher is joined among the replacements by fellow tournament newcomers Jeremy Loughman, Tom O’Toole and Jack Crowley, in addition to Iain Henderson, Van Der Flier, Conor Murray and Robbie Henshaw.

Saturday’s match is live on Virgin Media One in the Republic of Ireland and ITV1 in the United Kingdom.

Ireland:

15. Hugo Keenan; 14. Keith Earls; 13. Garry Ringrose; 12. Bundee Aki;  11. James Lowe; 10. Jonathan Sexton;  9. Jamison Gibson-Park; 1. Andrew Porter; 2. Rob Herring;  3. Tadhg Furlong; 4. Joe McCarthy;  5. James Ryan; 6. Tadhg Beirne;  7. Peter O’Mahony;  8. Caelan Doris.

Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher; 17. Jeremy Loughman; 18. Tom O’Toole; 19. Iain Henderson: 20. Josh van der Flier; Conor Murray; 22. Jack Crowley; 23. Robbie Henshaw.

More in this section

Unreasonable wins for Joseph O'Brien at Cork Racecourse to maintain the trainers great run of form Unreasonable wins for Joseph O'Brien at Cork Racecourse to maintain the trainers great run of form
The Echo Sport Podcast: Ranking the top three clubs in every grade of Cork hurling The Echo Sport Podcast: Hurling shocks, football showdowns and Rebel Óg latest
Ryder Cup Press Conference - Hotel Cavalieri The Longshot: Rory a short price to join double winners list
Cork Rugby
<p>Sophie O'Sullivan of Ireland reacts after finishing eighth in the women's 1500m during day one of the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile</p>

Sophie O'Sullivan breaks U23 3,000m record in Italy

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title
Player

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

EL podcast logo

Listen

In partnership with

Sullivans logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more