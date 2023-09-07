Thu, 07 Sep, 2023 - 08:05

Nemo advance to AOS Security JAFC semi final with big win over Bishopstown

Aaron Browne, captain of Nemo Rangers Seandún Division 1 league champions.

John Leonard

Nemo Rangers 1-19

Bishopstown 0-8

NEMO RANGERS have qualified for the semi-final of the AOS Security Management Solutions Seandún Junior A Football Championship, as they saw off the challenge of Bishopstown in their quarter final at Trabeg.

In an evenly contested opening quarter, Bishopstown scored a point from an early penalty and they created another goal scoring opportunity midway through the opening half. 

The second half was one-way traffic in favour of Nemo Rangers, as they restricted Bishopstown to one point from play deep in stoppage time.

Artjoms Petrov put Nemo Rangers in front with a point within a minute of the throw-in, before Bishopstown were awarded a penalty, two minutes later, which Paul O’Flynn pointed.

Both sides exchanged two points each from play, but persistent fouling was proving to be costly for Bishopstown, as Nemo Rangers seized the initiative midway through the opening half. 

Aaron Browne converted two frees for Nemo Rangers, while Crowley responded with two points from play for Bishopstown.

Nemo Rangers had Bishopstown pinned back as they tagged on four unanswered points, with two, including a free by Browne. 

This gave Nemo Rangers a 0-9 to 0-4 interval lead.

Chris Connolly slotted over a pointed free for Bishopstown within four minutes of the restart, before Nemo Rangers had Bishopstown on the back foot for lengthy stages.

Nemo Rangers scored 1-9 without reply with Petrov getting their goal from the corner of the Bishopstown square in the 38th minute. Browne scored four points, including one from a free.

Ruairi Hogan scored two points and Petrov, Conor Casey and Callum O’Neill each chipped in with one each.

With the game effectively over as a contest, Connolly pointed two frees for Bishopstown, before Nemo Rangers’ Eoin Kelly exchanged points from play with Bishopstown’s Patrick Cronin, with time almost up.

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: A Browne 0-8 (0-4f); A Petrov 1-2; R Hogan 0-4; C Cusack, D Egan, C Casey, C O’Neill, E Kelly 0-1 each.

Bishopstown: C Connolly 0-3f; D Crowley 0-3; P O’Flynn 0-1 (pen); P Cronin 0-1.

Nemo Rangers: C Martin; C Casey, J Scally, T O’Brien; C O’Neill, I Nolan. D Egan; B O’Neill, C Cusack; S O’Dwyer, S Byrne, A Browne; R Hogan, M Hayes, A Petrov.

Subs: P O’Dwyer for Egan (45, inj); E Kelly for S O’Dwyer (50), S Nagle for Hayes (52), K McDonald for Casey (56), D Kelly for Hogan (58).

Bishopstown: S Cronin; F Stevens, K Lyons, D Costello; D Vaughan E Deasy, A Sweeney; B McCarthy, P O’Flynn; M O’Reilly, N O’Donovan, C Connolly; D Cuthbert, D Crowley, C Hegarty.

Subs: M Sheridan for Costello (15, inj); P Cronin for O’Donovan (h/t), S Sheridan for Sweeney (51).

Referee: Peter Finnegan (Douglas).

