St Finbarr's hit seven goals against Mallow as they go through to P1 minor football final

St Finbarr’s 7-9

Mallow 1-14

St Finbarr’s are through to the final of the Rebel Óg Premier 1 MFC after their win at the Mardyke on Wednesday night.

They were the better side from start to finish and two early goals put the on the road to victory.

When Mallow tried to come back at them early in the second half they hit two more to kill off the game as a contest.

The winners had some outstanding displays with Cian O’Sullivan and Ricky Barrett a constant threat up front and in defence their captain Matthew Ahern led by example.

Mallow's Luke Buckley shoots as St Finbarr’s Matthew Aherne closes in, during their Rebel Og Premier 1 Minor Football Championship semi-final, at The Mardyke.

Cathal Mullins opened the scoring for Mallow before the Barrs hit 2-2 in seven minutes to turn the game on its head.

Conor O’Donoghue raised their first white flag and they followed it with two green ones to take control of the game.

Ricky Barrett got the first when he burst past several defenders to find the top corner in the sixth minute and O’Sullivan followed up with their second, again another brilliant solo effort to make it 2-1 to 0-1.

O’Sullivan added a point before Andy Hourigan got Mallow’s second score. Mullins added another from a free, to make it 0-3 to 2-2 with 14 minutes played.

A minute later they raised their third green flag when O’Sullivan got his second and the Barrs third to increase their lead.

With 20 minutes gone, they were down to 14 when Thomas Egan got a black card, but it mattered little to the Barrs.

St Finbarr’s Matthew Aherne wins possession ahead of Mallow's Charlie Cunningham, during their Rebel Og Premier 1 Minor Football Championship semi-final, at The Mardyke.

Charlie Cunningham and Mullins pulled points back for Mallow, but Jack Brady and O’Sullivan responded at the other end to keep the Barrs well ahead, 3-4 to 0-5.

Hourigan raised another white flag, with O’Sullivan keeping the scoreboard ticking over for the Barrs with two more.

Mallow’s Ben O’Shea got the last score of the first half as the Barrs led by 3-6 to 0-7 at half-time.

Mallow's Andy Hourigan races past St Finbarr’s Matthew Aherne, during their Rebel Og Premier 1 Minor Football Championship semi-final, at The Mardyke.

Mullins got the first score of the second half, but goals from Brady and O’Sullivan kept the Togher side well in front. Mullins hit three more to reduce the deficit, to make it 0-11 to 5-8 but the Barrs hit back with another goal.

This time Thomas Egan found the back of the net to make it 6-9 to 0-11.

Mullins was on target again and Gearoid Daly raised a green flag for Mallow but Heterington rounded off the scoring for the Barrs with another goal to see them safely into the final.

They will now play Douglas in the final which is scheduled to take place at Páirc Ui Rinn on Monday, September 18, at 8pm. Before that the Premier 2 final will take place at 6.30pm.

The semi-finals in that competition are on this Friday night at the Mardyke and see Glanmire take on Éire Óg at 6.30pm and Bandon face Donoughmore at 8pm.

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: C O’Sullivan 3-4 (1f), R Barrett 2-1, J Brady 1-2, M Heterington 1-0, C O’Donoghue, T Egan 0-1 each.

Mallow: C Mullins 0-10 (7f), G Daly 1-0, A Hourigan 0-2, C Cunningham, B O’Shea 0-1 each.

St FINBARR’S: J O’Leary; E Hurley, D O’Kelly, D Burke; T Howe, M Ahern, N Crowley; T Egan, M Heterington; J Brady, R Barrett, D Kirby; C O’Donoghue, J Millard, C O’Sullivan.

Subs: J Murray for C O’Donoghue (47), D O’Keeffe for T Egan, A Kennedy for J Brady (both 54), S Doolan for D Kirby (58).

MALLOW: D Frey; E Murphy, A Roche, C Cunningham; E Sheehan, E Walsh, P Britton; G Daly, J Roche; C Mullins, L Buckley, D Lynch; T Kiely, B O’Shea, A Hourigan.

Subs: A Murphy for C Cunningham (ht), R McAuliffe for A Hourigan (41), P Murphy for E Murphy (45), J Kiely for D Lynch (51), B McPhillips for L Buckley (54).

Referee: Cormac Dineen, Douglas.