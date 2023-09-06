Super first half display from Eire Og sets them on the way to victory over Ballygarvan in the SE Systems senior camogie championship

Eire Og 2-16

Ballygarvan 0-12

A strong opening half performance from Eire Og helped them record their second win in the SE Systems senior camogie championship in Cloughduv on Wednesday evening.

Dominating the opening half they had opened up a 12 point led by the interval, with goals from Margaret O’Herlihy and Orlaith Cremin rocking Ballygarvan as they struggled to get into the flow of the game.

And as they continued to pick off points, Ballygarvan found the going tough.

Eire Og were lively and full of running all game.

Emma Quigley, Eire Og, Michaella Buckley, Ballygarvan.

Emma Crowley, Isobel Sheehan and Ciara O'Brien were working hard and finding a lot of space as they took on the Ballygarvan defence and distributed excellent ball into the forwards.

Isobel Sheehan, Emma Crowley and Ciara O'Brien had early points as Eire Og set the tone of the contest and putting huge pressure on Ballygarvan they won possession in all the key areas.

In defence, they dealt with anything Ballygarvan could throw at them.

Meabh Ellen Desmond and Aoife O'Callaghan were very prominent as they held their lines.

Cliona O’Leary pointed a Ballygarvan free to get them up and running, but three in a row from Emma Crowley, Ciara O’Brien and Orlaith Cremin kept Eire Og in the driving seat.

Jennifer Sheehy pointed a Ballygarvan free, but Eire Og hit two in a row as the gap widened.

As the Ballygarvan defence struggled with Eire Og’s pace, the game's opening goal arrived with Margaret Herlihy finishing well to the net before adding a point, and with Orlaith Cremin causing huge problems for the Ballygarvan defence, she billowed the net for her side's second gal before hitting two points in a row.

Jennifer Sheehy and Tara Crowley had one each for Ballygarvan and at the break it was 2-10 to 0-4 in Eire Og’s favour.

Caoimhe Henchy, Eire Og, Sophia Fitzgerald, Ballygarvan.

Ballygarvan were much improved in the second half and in fact they outscored their opponents eight points to five.

Their work rate was hugely improved as they matched Eire Og in all the key areas but thanks mainly to their first half display Eire Og had enough in reserve to get them over the line in comfort.

Referee Michael O'Mahony, throws in the sliothar to start the game with Isoble Sheehan and Avril McSweeney, Eire Og, battling, Izzy O'Regan and Cliona O'Leary, Ballygarvan.

Scorers for Erie Og: O Cremin 1-6, M Herlihy 1-1, I Sheehan 0-3, S Sheehan, C O’Brien, E Crowley 0-2 each.

Ballygarvan: C O'Leary 0-6(f’s), J Sheehy 0-3 (0-2f’s), T Crowley 0-2, I O’Regan 0-1.

Eire Og; R Murray; A Hennessy, F Murphy, R Murphy; M E Desmond, A O’Callaghan, E Quigley; I Sheehan ( c ),A McSweeney; C O’Brien, M O’Herlihy, E Crowley; S Sheehan, O Cremin, C Henchy.

Subs: E Sheehan for C Henchy (43), L Murphy for A McSweeney (45), L Murphy for M E Desmond (inj 49), R Sheehan for M O’Herlihy (55).

Ballygarvan: S Ahern; S Fitzgerald, E O‘Regan, E Casey; S O'Donovan, C O’Leary, S Lyons; S J Brady, I O’Regan; C Bowen, T Crowley, M Buckley; J Sheehy, R Crowley, L Casey.

Subs: S Harris for S O’ Donovan(38), K Hurley for C Bowen (55), E Kelleher for R Crowley (55).

Referee: Michael O’ Mahony (Kilbrittan).