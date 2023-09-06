Douglas advance to Premier 1 MFC final after super display against Valley Rovers

Douglas 3-17

Valley Rovers 0-8

DEFENDING champions Douglas are into another Cork Premier 1 MFC final and the chance of back to back titles after this emphatic statement of intent over Valley Rovers at the Mardyke Wednesday night.

They delivered a second half exhibition of quick, creative football to put this semi-final under lock and key well before the finish.

But the victory may have come at quite the cost with Cork minor co-captain Sean Coakley helped from the field in the 50th minute with a knee injury.

With the final scheduled for Monday week, he faces a race against time to be ready for the decider.

The defending champions were direct and clinical with the ball and were good value for their 0-8 to 0-3 half time lead.

Ronan Dooley, Douglas kicking a point past Donagh Shiels, Valley Rovers in the Rebel Óg Premier 1 MFC semi-final at the Mardyke , Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Indeed only for a reflex save from Valleys keeper Liam Dineen to deny Sean Coakley, the interval deficit might have been insurmountable.

Valley Rovers worked diligently out of possession but spoiled much of their good work with cheap turnovers when they had the ball and the chance to test Douglas’ pulse.

If only for Valley Rovers Oisin McCarthy it might have been complete humiliation for Innishannon men.

He scored seven of his sides eight scores in a performance to be proud of.

Valley Rovers midfielder Oisin McCarthy worked hardest to stem Douglas’ domination and contributed seven of their eight points on the night.

If Rovers had any chance at a second half comeback it was severely dented when Mark O’Brien came onto a pass from wide by Donnacha Reddington and finessed it past keeper Liam Dineen after 33 minutes.

With the wind well and truly out of the Valley Rover sails, Douglas began to pick them off with a consistent string of well worked scores.

Billy Curtin, Valley Rovers looking for away around Ronan Dooley, Douglas in the Rebel Óg Premier 1 MFC semi-final at the Mardyke , Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Mark O’Brien was having another game to remember but it was Jimmy Harte, recently returned from injury, that was the most impressive for Douglas, both setting up and contributing scores of his own as well as working hard off the ball.

To compound Valley Rovers’ misery, Jamie O’Brien slotted home a goal from close-range after being set up by Harte.

And with two minutes left to go Rob Long stuck a beauty into the top left corner.

It was the perfect night for Douglas…until that Coakley injury.

Scorers for Douglas: M O’Brien 1-4 (2f), Jamie O’Brien and R Long 1-0 each, S Coakley 0-3 (1f), J Harte 0-3, Jack O’Brien 0-2, R Dooley, S Sheedy, C Hallahan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Valley Rovers: O McCarthy 0-7 (3f), S Crowe 0-1.

DOUGLAS: J O’Flaherty; E Kelly, B O’Hehir, L Kelleher; O Haynes Barry, D Reddington, D McPhaidín; F Nash, J O’Brien; R Dooley, J O’Brien, C Kilbride; S Coakley, M O’Brien, J Harte.

Subs: J Mouret for S Nash (14), C Hallahan for Jack O’Brien (45), S Sheedy for S Coakley (50), R Long for M O’Brien (50).

VALLEY ROVERS: L Dineen; L Humphreys, B Curtin, D Shiels; L Casey, N Daly, A Slattery; O McCarthy, H O’Sullivan; E Galgey, S Browne, D Brady; C Murphy, M Kelleher, S Crowe.

Subs: D O’Sullivan O’Connell for E Galgey (HT), B Keane for D Brady (42), E O’Sullivan for S Browne (48).

Referee: Robert Whelan (Gleann na Laoi).