Unreasonable wins for Joseph O'Brien at Cork Racecourse to maintain the trainers great run of form

THERE was a seven-race flat card at Cork Racecourse on Wednesday evening and Joseph O’Brien continued his stellar campaign by sending out newcomer Unreasonable to win the Irish Stallion Farms Irish EBF Fillies’ Maiden for two-year-olds’ over a mile.

The No Nay Never-sired Unreasonable, owned by Newtown Anner Stud Farm Ltd, arrived from mid-division with Dylan Browne McMonagle to overtake Settlement quite literally on the line to dismiss Dermot Weld’s charge by a head.

The pair returned three and three quarter lengths clear of odds-on favourite Foxtrot Zulu in third.

Browne McMonagle reported: “She’s a really nice filly that jumped well from the gates and I got into a good posse.

"She had been showing plenty at home and we were hoping that she would run well. She will have no problem in stepping up in trip.“

The Paddy Twomey-trained King Cuan destroyed the opposition in the Irish EBF Auction Series Race for two-year-olds’ over six furlongs. King Cuan, a somewhat unlucky fourth on his initial outing at The Curragh in late May, was always in cruise control with Billy Lee and he took charge a furlong out to contain Pipsy by four and a quarter lengths.

Cuala Bula gives jockey Tom Kiely-Marshall a hard time on the way to the start for the Cork Handicap. The pair were reunited and completed the race finishing 16th

“I thought that he would run a big race in the Curragh, but things did not happen right that day,“ remarked handler Twomey of his €21, 000 yearling purchase.

“I then gave him a bit of time to mature and he’s a quick horse that I rate highly.

"There’s a €100k race in Naas next week that he could go for.“

Lee went on to complete a quick double by landing the Following Us On Instagram Handicap aboard Collective Power.

The Eddie Lynam-trained Collective Power stepped up from his third-placed effort at The Curragh last month by leading from a furlong out to easily dismiss Furnace Creek.

Colin Keane, who narrowly defeated the aforementioned Lee in last year’s jockeys’ championship, kept his supporters happy by likewise recording a double and initiated his brace by landing the Follow Us On Social Media Maiden aboard Emmet Mullins’ Lord Vader.

The Galway festival third Lord Taver always took the eye and he forged to the front 75 yards out to defeat Highland Rahy by a half-length with a similar margin back to The First And Last in third.

“The plan was to go jumping and he could now mix it (between hurdles and the flat),“ said handler and joint-owner Mullins of Lord Taver.

Keane then combined with Ger Lyons to collect the Coolmore Stud Gleneagles Irish EBF (C & G) Maiden aboard Ragga Bomb.

The Kodi Bear-sired Ragga Bomb led from a furlong out to beat rank outsider Verified by two lengths.

“He’s a weak horse and this is a bonus. It’s all about next year for him,“ said handler Lyons’ brother and assistant Shane of Ragga Bomb.

Aidan O’Brien’s The Caribbean put his experience to good use by landing the featured Irish Stallion Farms EBF Rated Race.

The Caribbean, having a seventh career start, found plenty for pressure for Seamie Heffernan to deny favourite Queen Of Thunder by a head. The Caribbean is now likely to be upped in grade.

No less than 25 horses contested the closing Racing Again September 26th Handicap and Austin Leahy’s 10/1 shot Han Solo made virtually all the running with talented apprentice Jamie Powell to beat Jered Maddox.